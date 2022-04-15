Mock Draft Roundup: Aidan Hutchinson Re-Emerges as Favorite

This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits heavily projecting Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Over the last week, Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has re-emerged as the most popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection. Meanwhile, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has been heavily mocked to Detroit, with its second of two first-round picks (No. 32 overall).

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network), Tankathon, Omar Kelly (South Florida Sun-Sentinel), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Nate Davis (USA Today; Lions attain No. 1 pick and Hutchinson through trade with Jaguars), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network), Charles Davis (NFL.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible), Logan Lamorandier (SI All Lions), Nick Simon (DraftKings), Ben Linsey (Pro Football Focus), Adam Rank (NFL.com), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Peter Schrager (NFL.com)

As Stackpole pens,

"The Lions have reportedly done a ton of work on Thibodeaux. In addition to GM Brad Holmes going to an Oregon game this fall, Detroit met with him at the combine and then had a large contingent at his pro day. Coach Dan Campbell is also a big fan, referring to Thibodeaux as an explosive athlete and playmaker who's "pretty special on tape." With Hutchinson off to Jacksonville, the Lions select the prospect who was at the top of most draft boards before the start of the 2021 college season."

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following:

Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros.com), Brad Spielberger (Pro Football Focus), Will Brinson (CBS Sports), Jason McIntyre (FoxSports.com), Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros.com), Sporting News, Mark Maske (The Washington Post), Peter King (NBC Sports), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com), Nick Klopsis (Newsday), Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated)

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Athens Banner-Herald, USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), J.C. Allen (PewterReport.com), Joe Marino (The Draft Network), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Clarence E. Hill Jr. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News)

As Sanchez writes,

"I believe the Lions make the splash pick of the draft and take Malik Willis. Willis has shown to have a great arm combined with the ability to make big plays with his legs. The Lions currently have Jared Goff, but it's time they upgrade the position and take a shot at a quarterback that has playmaking ability. Last year, Lions fans watched their former QB Matthew Stafford leave and win a Super Bowl in his first year, so they have to find their next guy and re-energize this fan base for the future."

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:

Rhett Lewis (NFL.com), NBC Sports Philadelphia, Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Mike O'Hara (DetroitLions.com), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Drafttek.com

Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Gardner is currently being mocked by the following:

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Moore is presently being projected by the following:

Rhett Lewis (NFL.com)

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is presently being projected by the following:

Will Brinson (CBS Sports)

Cornerback Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam is presently being mocked by the following:

Mark Maske (The Washington Post)

Cornerback Roger McCreary, Auburn

McCreary is being projected by the following:

Omar Kelly (South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson is currently being mocked by the following:

Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com)

As Fanelli writes,

"If Corral or Ridder were still available, the Lions could select one of them with this pick as the heir apparent to Jared Goff. However, with both off the board, the Lions give Goff another weapon instead. Last year’s fourth-round pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown, had a historic finish to his rookie season, while the Lions signed DJ Chark in free agency. Yet, that shouldn’t stop them from adding Dotson. He had 12 receiving touchdowns, the eighth-most in college football last season, despite horrible quarterback play."

Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is presently being mocked by the following:

Pat Fitzmaurice (FantasyPros.com), Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network)

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being projected by the following:

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Mike O'Hara (DetroitLions.com), John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report)

Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine is presently being mocked by the following:

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Nick Simon (DraftKings), Clarence E. Hill Jr. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com)

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being projected by the following:

Logan Lamorandier (SI All Lions), Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News)

Matthew OHaren, USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:

Jason McIntyre (FoxSports.com), Andrew Erickson (FantasyPros.com), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune), Peter Schrager (NFL.com)

As Edwards opines,

"By taking Ridder with the final pick in the first round, the Lions gain a cost-controlled fifth year in his contract if they so choose. Some argue the validity of the deal in today's NFL, but if Baker Mayfield had been the answer in Cleveland, the Browns would have happily paid the $19 million rather than a franchise tag or contract extension north of $35 million."

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is presently being projected by the following:

Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Joe Marino (The Draft Network), Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

NBC Sports Philadelphia, Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Adam Rank (NFL.com), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Drafttek.com

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Sporting News, Tankathon, Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Nick Klopsis (Newsday), Charles Davis (NFL.com)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

J.C. Allen (PewterReport.com), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Zack Patraw (SI)