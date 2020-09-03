Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Who's on the Bubble?

As training camp winds down this week for the Detroit Lions, SI All Lions will be monitoring who is a lock to make the roster and who will need to impress coaches to ensure a roster position beyond Saturday's cutdown deadline.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia explained what he wants his team to be about during a video conference with Detroit media.

“I think we’ve got a team right now that just wants to go out and work hard. They want to go out and compete, and they want to go win," he said. "I think that’s the most important thing, they just are doing everything they can to be great teammates, they’re doing everything they can to try to help each other improve. Very unselfish, very much just a group of guys that want to go work every single day, and then put the best that they can out there on Sunday and go compete and win."

On Tuesday, wide receiver Geremy Davis was released in a move that was expected based on the quality play of the top-six receivers on the depth chart.

Here are a players on Detroit's current roster that are on the bubble approaching roster cutdowns this weekend.

Quarterback David Blough

Running backs Bo Scarbrough, Jonathan Williams, Jason Huntley

Wide receivers Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden, Chris Lacy

Tight ends Hunter Bryant, Matt Sokol

Offensive linemen Dan Skipper, Beau Benzschawel, Matt Nelson

Defensive linemen Frank Herron, Albert Huggins, Kevin Wilkins, Will Clarke

Linebackers Elijah Lee, Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks Tony Mcrae, Darryl Roberts, Mike Ford, Dee Virgin

Safeties Bobby Price, Jalen Elliott

Punters Jack Fox, Arryn Siposs

Long snapper Steve Wirtel

