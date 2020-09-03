Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

The Lions are potentially headed in the right direction.

And the reason why: General manager Bob Quinn.

Since taking over as the team's GM in 2016, his moves haven't always been the best, but his recent ones tell a different story. And they indicate that he's building a solid foundation for the future.

It all starts with him putting the pieces in place for an offensive line that will be productive for years to come.

The most recent example of that is him locking up 27-year-old left tackle Taylor Decker with a long-term extension.

The Ohio State product and blind-side protector of longtime Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford officially inked a six-year, $85 million deal, with $37.5M fully guaranteed, on Wednesday, per a team announcement.

Decker, who was the organization's first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft and Quinn's first pick as front-office head honcho, has started in all 55 games he's played in since entering the league, and has proven to be one of Detroit's most consistent performers along the offensive line.

His signing reflects perhaps a new organizational trend to reward its own homegrown talent for showcasing positive signs of development.

“I just couldn’t be happier for him (Decker) in general with his development as a player, and obviously everything that goes along with that for his future,” Lions head man Matt Patricia said Wednesday during a video conference with Detroit media. “I think he’s really just an intricate part of what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to be about, and every day I get a chance to work with him has just been great. I’m really excited about that. The improvement he’s made over the last couple years, with the coaching changes, the head coaching changes and all the rest of it, you just see the growth and development that he’s had.

“You always want to do everything you can to raise your own and reward your own, and certainly, Taylor has done an awesome job for us.”

Decker finished the 2019 campaign as the 10th-best left tackle, with a 75.5 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. His grade fell just behind Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil, who is among the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.

Decker is just one piece of an offensive line that Quinn has attempted to rebuild in his time as Lions general manager.

Notably, he also drafted center Frank Ragnow in the first round of the 2018 draft -- Quinn's best first-round pick to date -- and offensive guard Jonah Jackson in the third round of this past April's draft.

Ragnow has been a starter since day one, coming into his own last year at center and becoming one of the best players at the position. Meanwhile, Jackson has a solid shot to start at right guard as a rookie.

They, along with Decker, are the definition of foundational pieces that Quinn & Co. can build around for future seasons.

“I think we’re just getting to that point (in establishing a foundation),” Patricia said. “I think Taylor is a great example of that -- a guy that is drafted to play here that has developed, that has gotten better, that really just has been everything we want to be about. And you want to keep those guys, as you develop them and as you raise them and you watch them grow. It’s impossible to build a team through roster changes and free agency every year. You just can’t do it. Financially, it’s impossible."

Thus, locking up Decker, a homegrown player, was hugely vital.

"You need to be able to draft guys, you need to be able to develop players, you need to be able to have guys who are improving every year that they play, that are getting better and that’s really the core of what you’re trying do," Patricia further commented. "So, obviously with Deck, that was kind of the first wave. And we’ve got some coming I think that are really important -- guys that have been drafted that we want to build upon.”

Ragnow is surely a guy that Detroit's front office will want to lock up for a very long time. But, he has a few years left on his rookie deal.

So, the next big name for the organization to re-sign is fourth-year wideout Kenny Golladay, who's entering a contract year in 2020.

And a new contract might already be in the works with the Lions' third-round pick in 2017.

While Ragnow has been Quinn's most impressive first-round pick, Golladay has easily been his best third-round selection.

The 26-year-old wideout is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 11 touchdown grabs and made his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

He also recorded a career-high 1,190 reception yards.

He's rapidly emerging as one of the top No. 1 wideouts in the game, and he's due for a big payday from Quinn & Co.

Re-signing him to a long-term deal has to be the No. 1 priority for the organization's lead decision-makers right now.

And according to Wednesday's Pro Football Talk report, an extension could be coming sooner than later for Golladay.

Acquiring players through the draft and retaining them over the long term is how you build a quality franchise that is able to consistently compete at a high level.

The next big test for Quinn will be to see how his 2020 draft class develops over time.

He was largely lauded for his efforts, landing cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D'Andre Swift and EDGE rusher Julian Okwara with his first three picks.

They could all be high-impact performers -- and even as rookies -- if they stay healthy.

And their collective productivity and the productivity of all of Quinn's five draft classes in the Motor City will be what he's judged upon for years to come.

And it's only fair, as you primarily build champions through the draft. Not through free agency or trades.

And while the Lions might not be close to winning a championship anytime soon, it's nice to be able to at least say that Quinn's creating what appears to be a solid foundation for the future.

