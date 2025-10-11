Three Detroit Lions Downgraded, Will Not Play Against Chiefs
The Detroit Lions will now be without two key offensive linemen and a veteran defensive back against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Saturday afternoon, the team officially downgraded Taylor Decker, Giovanni Manu and Avonte Maddox. All three will not suit up against the AFC West squad.
Dan Skipper is now in line to start at left tackle. The veteran was recently signed to the active 53-man roster, after starting the 2025 season on the practice squad.
The team could still decide to play Penei Sewell at left tackle, but Dan Campbell recently provided an explanation why the former first-round pick has remained stationed at right tackle.
“We’ve talked about it. I think a lot of times what happens with Sewell, he could easily go over there. He’d just want reps. He’d want reps for the week, just, ‘Let me get a few reps.’ But he’d go over there and handle it just fine," said Campbell. "It’s really more about if it’s not Decker, the other guys, and where are they most comfortable? Sewell, by default, will go away from that because he can do it all. So we’ve talked about it. I don’t want to say that’s off the table, but that’s probably not the first thought, being honest with you.”
Also, rookie Tate Ratledge has settled in at right guard, so the coaching staff may not want to upset the apple cart by having a new player next to him.
"From game one, just the communication part. And again, I still think going against (Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) Shepp in training camp has helped these guys a lot, especially someone like him," said offensive coordinator John Morton. It’s really a similar scheme. Shepp played for (Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spagnuolo before, so. But I just think he keeps getting better and better and better with the RCE (recognize, communicate, execute) as I say it.
"And when you do that, the game kind of slows down for you a little. You just have to make sure your technique is sound. It’s just a couple things with his technique, whether it’s a twist here and there and the communication. So, I think that’s where he’s grown. Again, I think he’s got a bright future.”
Detroit could decide to again elevate offensive lineman Devin Cochrane and defensive back Arthur Maulet from the practice squad for the Week 6 road contest.