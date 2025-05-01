Power Rankings: Lions Take Big Swings in NFL Draft
Here is a look at where the Detroit Lions stand in the latest 2025 power rankings following the NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 3rd
"Many of these draft classes have themes. I am notoriously suspicious of—but at the same time fascinated by—classes that are built on raw athleticism. If Dan Campbell can make a starter out of either Tate Ratledge, the guard out of Georgia, or Isaac TeSlaa, the wide receiver out of Arkansas, the NFC North is in big, big trouble. Detroit is swinging out of its shoes a bit but this team understands its breaking points and knows how to supplement via the draft."
USA Today
Power ranking: 7th
Previous ranking: 7th
"Hard to argue with any draft that strongly resources the trenches. The biggest question in Motown remains how well the two-time defending NFC North champs transition to two new coordinators."
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous ranking: 5th
"The Lions are tough to evaluate after losing their offensive and defensive coordinators, though they're equipped to maintain a similar winning script on both sides of the ball. Detroit beefed up its offensive line with the addition of second-round guard Tate Ratledge. The defense can continue to improve with cornerback D.J. Reed joining the secondary and first-round defensive lineman Tyleik Williams bolstering the league's fifth-best run defense from last year."
NFL.com
Power ranking: 5th
Previous ranking: 5th
"It's becoming easier, with each passing draft, to identify whom the Lions will like as prospects. Dan Campbell always talks about their types of guys, and the 2025 draft class only reinforced that archetype more. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is a bull and a handful up front. Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier are two street-tough guards. The Day 3 picks were a mix of upside and floor. And then there's the curious case of Isaac TeSlaa, the ultimate draft guy's draft guy. TeSlaa wasn't a top-100 prospect for me, but he absolutely makes sense in Detroit as a stalk blocker, a red-zone weapon and another target with some length and juice. Many people viewed him as an early Day 3 option, though, so it's worth noting what the Lions gave up to select him 70th overall: two third-round picks next year. That's more than just, you know, a case of Faygo and a box of Better Made chips. But that's what I am talking about with the Lions: They don't care how other teams value players, only how they value them, and that approach has served this franchise beautifully over Brad Holmes' five drafts."
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 4th
Previous ranking: 3rd
"They lost both coordinators to head-coaching jobs, which will be challenging. But they still have a deep roster if they can all stay healthy, which they didn't do on defense last year."
Fox Sports
Power ranking: 2nd
Previous ranking: 2nd
"If you had any doubts about how the Lions got to this point, look at their top priority in this draft: the line of scrimmage. Attrition up front is inevitable in this game, so it made perfect sense to see Detroit improve the talent level on its defensive line, while also creating competition for the vacant guard job. The Lions will remain in contention as long as they’re dominant up front, and I’m glad they recognize that fact."
The Athletic
Power ranking: 5th
Previous ranking: 4th
"Detroit took the 6-3, 329-pound Williams in the first round and then drafted two huge SEC guards in the second and fifth rounds — 6-7, 308-pound Tate Ratledge from Georgia and 6-6, 317-pound Miles Frazier from LSU. Throw in a freaky athlete in 6-4, 214-pound wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, and it felt like a very Dan Campbell-y weekend."