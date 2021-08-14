Detroit Lions' Preseason Snap Counts: Bobby Price Moved to Cornerback

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Tim Boyle: (30) 43%

Jared Goff: (22) 32%

David Blough: (17) 25%

Running backs

Jamaal Williams: (22) 32%

Craig Reynolds: (14) 20% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Jermar Jefferson: (11) 16% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Dedrick Mills: (11) 16% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Godwin Igwebuike: (9) 13% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Jason Cabinda: (4) 6% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Javon Leake: (2) 3% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Running back Craig Reynolds just arrived in Detroit and he contributed with his team's lone touchdown against the Bills. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters following the game that running backs coach Duce Staley believed Reynolds could come in quickly and contribute, despite not knowing the full extent of the playbook.

Tight ends

Alize Mack: (23) 33% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Darren Fells: (21) 30%

Charlie Taumoepeau: (17) 25% --Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Brock Wright: (15) 22% -- 13 special teams snaps (52%)

Hunter Thedford: (12) 17% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Tight end Alize Mack is the front-runner to become the No. 3 tight on the depth chart. Hunter Thedford only secured 12 snaps and is likely behind Charlie Taumoepeau, who the coaching staff has been praising the past week.

Wide receivers

Tom Kennedy: (36) 52% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Sage Surratt: (30) 43% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Geronimo Allison: (26) 38% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Kalif Raymond: (20) 29%

Tyrell Williams: (20) 29%

Javon McKinley: (17) 25% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Victor Bolden: (15) 22% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (11) 16% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Darius Jennings: (9) 13% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Offensive tackles

Dan Skipper: (47) 68% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Darrin Paulo: (47) 68% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Matt Nelson: (30) 43% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Penei Sewell: (22) 32%

Taylor Decker: (22) 32%

Evan Brown: (36) 52% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Logan Stenberg: (30) 43% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

Frank Ragnow: (22) 32%

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (22) 32%

Jonah Jackson: (22) 32%

Evan Heim: (17) 25% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Tommy Kraemer: (17) 25% -- Three special teams snaps (12%)

Evan Boehm: (11) 16% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Defense

Defensive linemen

Julian Okwara: (49) 78% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Robert McCray: (37) 59% -- Seven special teams snaps (28%)

Austin Bryant: (18) 29%

Romeo Okwara: (11) 17%

Trey Flowers: (11) 17%

Bruce Hector: (41) 65% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Kevin Strong: (34) 54% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Miles Brown: (21) 33% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Michael Barnett: (18) 29% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Alim McNeill: (9) 14%

P.J. Johnson: (2) 3%

Julian Okwara played a significant amount reps, which Campbell explained as being intentional. The coaching staff wants to get the second-year defensive lineman into game shape since he did not see the field much at all during his rookie campaign in the league.

Linebackers

Jahlani Tavai: 22 (35%) -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Anthony Pittman: 22 (35%) -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)

Shaun Dion Hamilton: 20 (32%)

Tavante Beckett: 11 (17%) -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Alex Anzalone: 11 (17%)

Jamie Collins: 11 (17%)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 8 (13%) -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Derrick Barnes: 8 (13%)

Unfortunately for Jahlani Tavai, the more he plays, the more he gets exposed for his struggles with awareness and tackling. Rookie Derrick Barnes was limited, but impactful with the eight snaps he was allotted in his NFL debut.

Defensive backs

Mike Ford: (25) 40% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

AJ Parker: (23) 37% -- 12 special teams snaps (48%)

Jerry Jacobs: (23) 37% -- Eight special teams snaps (32%)

Bobby Price: (19) 30% -- Four special teams snaps (16%)

Nickell Robey-Coleman: (17) 27% -- One special teams snap (4%)

Alex Brown: (11) 17% -- Five special teams snaps (20%)

Amani Oruwariye: (11) 17%

Jeff Okudah: (11) 17%

C.J. Moore: (41) 65% — 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Dean Marlowe: (30) 48% -- 11 special teams snaps (44%)

Jalen Elliott: (24) 38% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)

Alijah Holder: (22) 35% -- 10 special teams snaps (40%)

Will Harris: (11) 17%

Tracy Walker: (11) 17%

Is Bobby Price capable of playing cornerback in Aaron Glenn's defense?

"We kind of feel like this may actually be the better move for him. To know that -- let’s just say hypothetically, you start getting down to cut time and we know he can help us on special teams and he just continues to grow as a corner and develop, but also can play a little safety if you have to have it, that’s pretty valuable," Campbell explained.

Special teams