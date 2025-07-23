Detroit Lions Rookie Report: The Standard Is the Standard
The Detroit Lions have built their culture around motivated players that regularly want to excel during tough-nosed, gritty practices.
Here is an early look at the performance of first-year, drafted players on the roster.
Tyleik Williams
In base formations four-man front looks along the defensive line, Williams will shine playing next to veteran DJ Reader.
The 2025 first-round pick has quickly been inserted into the starting lineup, as Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal are not presently available at practice.
Detroit's standard and supremely high expectations applies to everyone, even first-round picks.
Williams quickly learned that showing any sort of "lack of urgency" will be addressed quickly.
After a solid start to practice on Sunday, Campbell noted that Williams showcased less than stellar reps that resulted in the coaching staff reminding him that he must showcase urgency, attention to detail on each and every rep when he is out on the field.
Tate Ratledge
Ratledge is learning quickly on the job.
The second-round pick has taken the majority of reps with the first-team offense at center. While there are natural mistakes, the talented offensive lineman looks comfortable running the offense and getting in and out of plays.
"Tate Ratledge was another guy that we knew about, the guard ability obviously down there in the SEC playing that top-level competition," said Brad Holmes on SiriusXM radio. "But the more and more we discovered about his center versatility, he got even more intriguing. It’s hard to find another 6’6.5”, it’s hard to find because that’s what Frank was. Frank was a big center, tall center that could bend. I’m not saying that he’s just gonna be replaceable."
Holmes added, “I think the strength component is very similar to what Ragnow had. On top of all the toughness and competitiveness, athletic ability, he had elite instincts. Like his understanding of angles, and his understanding of geometry and space and body positioning. I mean, the way he played with leverage, sometimes a guy may have those physical traits but he may not have instincts off the charts like that. That’s what Tate — Tate has really good instincts, but because of Ragnow’s experience playing that position, that’s what Tate’s gonna have to kind of learn and grow at, which I’m confident that he will.”
Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa has shown good hands and is improving his connection with Jared Goff. The Arkansas product has ideal size and speed, and should be able to earn spot duty snaps early in the season provided he stays healthy.
While he wasn't able to get work in with Goff over the offseason, he has shown a good connection with him to this point along with each of the backup quarterback options.
"We've been studying the playbook for so long, so just being able to get out here, get the plays and see how they look on the field against the defense is just a whole different world than seeing it on paper," TeSlaa said. "So just getting that feel, and then obviously preparing to get on the field for our first game against the Chargers."
The rookie has been wearing a compression sleeve during practice, and was noticeably limping at times. However, he told reporters that he has been fine playing through the ailment.
Miles Frazier
Unfortunately, the development of the former LSU offensive lineman has unfortunately been halted, as Campbell indicated Frazier would miss the majority of the preseason dealing with a knee injury. He is currently on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Ahmed Hassanein
The young defensive end is as advertised. Don't confuse his soft-spoken nature off the field with the ferocious competitor that shows up on the field.
Head coach Dan Campbell even quipped that the coaching staff may have to talk to him to tone it done during walk-through reps, which are plays intended to be procedural and run at half speed.
Pass-rush skills should develop quite quickly, as the sixth-round pick is putting in the extra work after practice and in meetings rooms.
His sheer power was on display on Tuesday, when he flashed a bull rush undrafted free agent rookie Mason Miller simply could not handle.
Per those with knowledge of Hassanein's practice habits, when the team dons pads, his star will shine even brighter.
Dan Jackson
The young rookie plays with a strong sense of urgency and does not take reps off. His early contributions will be on special teams.
Early on, his footwork at safety will give him the ability to match up nicely with the Lions third-string wideouts.
His awareness in multiple coverage looks can give Detroit's defense options when zone coverage looks are called by the defense.
Dominic Lovett
Detroit's other seventh-round pick has had his number written down often. What may prevent him from seeing the field on offense is the quick development of TeSlaa.
When given the chance to haul in a deep pass, the former SEC wideout was not able to make the play.
Other than the lack of explosive play-making abilities at the moment, Lovett has shown a propensity to find the open spots in Detroit's defensive coverages when working with the second- and third-team units.
But he has showcased consistency in his effort and has begun to develop chemistry with both Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker.