Detroit Lions Rookie Wide Receiver 'Stepped Up'
The Detroit Lions' still have opportunities to improve, even though they have been dominating their opponents the last month of the season.
When veteran wideout Kalif Raymond departed the game against the Bengals with a neck injury, rookie Isaac TeSlaa had the opportunity to step in and make plays.
Detroit's third-round draft pick has been contributing on special teams and against the Bengals, hauled in a 12-yard touchdown reception late in the game to extend the lead to 35-17.
Dan Campbell noted TeSlaa will continue to gain more opportunities this week in practice, should Raymond miss any time.
“Well, certainly they go way up. And those will be important reps for him. I thought he stepped in yesterday. I mentioned this last night, and he got the mental reps, but he didn’t get all the physical reps. Once (Kalif Raymond) Leaf went down, we thought he stepped up and really handled his business well," said Campbell. "I mean, he helped us, so that’s impressive for a young guy to mentally know what his job description is for those plays.
"So now, he’s going to get more play time and he will now get these reps for sure in practice, which will only help him. So, he’ll be ready to go. And then we’ll see where Leaf’s at on Wednesday, we’ll know more.”
Jared Goff expressed TeSlaa's game will continue to improve, including the growth of his route tree. The veteran signal-caller shared what he needs to see to be confident in throwing to a young receiver.
"His route tree will continue to grow. He has great hands, catches the ball away from his body. For me as a quarterback, that is the number one thing that makes me confident to throw it to you," Goff said "He’s strong, fast, physical, smart and does all the right things right. As time goes on, he’ll continue to get more and more opportunities."
Campbell's review of offense Week 5
Detroit's fifth-year head coach shared what he liked about the offensive output in the team's win against the Bengals.
"On offense, (Sam) LaPorta, Goff. I mean Goff’s playing at a high level, very efficient. We put a lot on his plate, him getting us in the right play. David Montgomery, Penei) Sewell, TeSlaa, St. Brown, (Jameson Williams) Jamo. Jamo, he didn’t have this high production of the catches, the targets, but his blocking was outstanding in the run game all day long," said Campbell. "He was physical getting after it, so he found another way to help us produce and help the offense.
"And then obviously Gibbs. Special teams, Craig Reynolds had a big game, (Jacob) Saylors, (Trevor) Nowaske, (Pat) O’Connor and then I already mentioned (Jake) Bates. So, it was a good day, it was a good win. Yes, there’s things to clean up and we will clean them up, but then we’re going to get ready for Kansas City.”