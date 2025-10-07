Emerging Lions Star LB Earns High PFF Grade Against Bengals
The Detroit Lions surprised many when they selected Jack Campbell 18th overall in the 2023 draft.
However, now in his third season, Campbell has grown into a key player and leader for the Lions' defense. Rarely missing a snap over the team's first five games this year, the Iowa product is now a staple of Kelvin Sheppard's defense as the MIKE linebacker.
In Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Campbell paced the defense with 11 total tackles and a forced fumble. As a result, he was the team's highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus with a 92.6 mark.
Campbell has been a steadying force for the defense, and is an emerging star. After a shaky first season, he has made the most of an increased role beginning with the 2024 season, including a stint where he took over as the leader of the defense when Alex Anzalone went on injured reserve last year.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions' two highest-graded players by PFF were left guard Christian Mahogany and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Mahogany helped kickstart what was a solid day on the ground, while St. Brown had another 100-yard effort on eight catches.
Giovanni Manu had a forgettable day in his first career start. Thrust into action when Taylor Decker was downgraded prior to Sunday's game, Manu struggled with his assignment against Trey Hendrickson.
The 2024 fourth-round pick received poor marks from PFF for his performance, as he was the team's lowest-graded player with a 42.2 mark. He also received a 17.5 grade in the pass-blocking category.
Here are the Lions’ highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday’s game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- LG Christian Mahogany — 85.9
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 85.6
- RT Penei Sewell — 84.4
- TE Sam LaPorta — 82.2
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 76.7
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- RG Tate Ratledge — 62.4
- WR Jameson Williams — 56.7
- TE Ross Dwelly — 51.3
- TE Brock Wright — 47.8
- LT Giovanni Manu — 42.2
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Jack Campbell — 92.8
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 91.6
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 75.5
- LB Alex Anzalone — 74.3
- DT Roy Lopez — 74.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- SS Brian Branch — 67.6
- DT DJ Reader — 62.1
- LB Derrick Barnes — 60.5
- CB Terrion Arnold — 58.2
- DT Tyler Lacy — 57.6