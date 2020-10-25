Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactives: Scarbrough Inactive, Ford Returns

The Detroit Lions (2-3) are road underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons.

Heading into Week 7, Detroit is getting healthier day by day.

Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman finally returned to practice this week, after dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Bears in the season opener.

Running back Bo Scarbrough and cornerback Mike Ford were promoted to the active roster on Saturday after their respective IR stints.

Unfortunately, Desmond Trufant will miss the contest against his former team, as he continues to recover from a nagging hamstring injury.

Detroit's offense will be looking to take advantage of a Falcons defense that has been prone to giving up the big play through the air.

According to the Lions team website, "The Falcons' defense has given up some big plays this season, especially in the passing game. Atlanta is tied for 29th in the amount of explosive plays (20-plus yards) they've allowed this season and rank last in the league in yards-per-play allowed. There will be opportunities for Detroit's offense to hit on big plays. Will they make the most of those chances?"

Here is the full list of the Lions' inactives:

David Blough - QB

Desmond Trufant - CB

Miles Killebrew - S

Bo Scarbrough - RB

Logan Stenberg - OL

Quintez Cephus - WR

