Detroit Lions Week 6 Rooting Guide
After five weeks, the Detroit Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL.
Despite a sloppy showing in the season opener, the Lions have found a groove and won four games in a row entering Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. While it’s still relatively early in the season, every decision counts in Detroit’s path to winning the division and earning the top seed in the NFC for a second straight year.
Per ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Lions have an 84 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 55 percent chance to win the division. They have the fourth-best playoff odds in the NFC, behind San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.
Detroit got some help in its quest for the top seed in the NFC, as Philadelphia was defeated 34-17 by the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Here’s who Lions fans should be rooting for in select Week 6 NFL games.
Seahawks at Jaguars — Jaguars
The Seahawks are within a game of first place in the NFC West, while the Jaguars are coming off an exciting win over Kansas City. Detroit has had issues with Seattle in Campbell’s tenure, and a loss would drop them to .500 on the year.
Rams at Ravens — Ravens
The Rams are right in the mix in the NFC West, sitting even with Seattle and a game back of San Francisco for first place. While the Ravens struggled without Lamar Jackson last week, Lions fans should be hoping some magic from Cooper Rush and company to get some separation in the playoff standings.
Cardinals at Colts — Colts
A late-game collapse cost the Cardinals the chance to get to 3-2, and they’ll be playing this week without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. In rooting for AFC over NFC teams, Lions fans should be pulling for Daniel Jones to continue his early season surge.
Cowboys at Panthers — Panthers
This is a make-or-break game for Dallas early in the year, as they come in off a win over the New York Jets. In this scenario, a Panthers win would tighten up the NFC South race while making it a bigger gap for Dallas in the NFC East.
Patriots at Saints — Patriots
With the Saints at 1-4, playoff chances are looking grim at this point. The Patriots, meanwhile, are coming off a statement win over Buffalo and looking to add more momentum with second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. This game is another in which fans should be rooting for the AFC over the NFC.
49ers at Buccaneers — Buccaneers
With both teams at 4-1, there isn’t much separation that would be gained regardless of who wins. However, the Lions will have the opportunity to add a loss to Tampa Bay’s tally next week. A win for Baker Mayfield and company would bump the 49ers down a game, while the Lions will have the opportunity to gain a game on Tampa Bay regardless of Sunday’s outcome in their meeting on Monday Night Football next week.
Bengals at Packers — Bengals
This is the game with the biggest implications on the Lions this week. With Green Bay tying in Week 4 and having a bye in Week 5, there’s some separation for first place. However, a loss to drop the Packers to 2-2-1 and a win Sunday would give the Lions a comfortable lead in the division early in the year. After Joe Flacco beat Green Bay three weeks ago with Cleveland, he has a chance to help Detroit even more with the Bengals this week.
Bills at Falcons — Bills
This game is another opportunity for an NFC team to drop in the standings. Atlanta is sitting at .500 after an early season bye, and the Bills are looking to get back on track after suffering their first loss of the season last week.
Bears at Commanders — Commanders
Ben Johnson will have a chance to get some revenge on the Commanders after last season’s playoff loss at Ford Field. However, with the Commanders already having two losses and the opportunity to gain another game on them in the division, Lions fans should be rooting against their former offensive coordinator. Like the Buccaneers, Detroit will have its opportunity to get a head-to-head game on Washington later this year.