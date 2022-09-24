The Detroit Lions have elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tackle Dan Skipper and linebacker Anthony Pittman again were elevated this week.

Running backs coach Duce Staley explained this week the coaching staff has attempted to simulate the type of loud crowd noise the roster will be facing at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We talk about it all the time, especially this environment," Staley said. "Pretty special football environment, going up there playing those guys and that crowd does a great job.

"You can barely hear out there. So, just being a part of it, knowing when I went there and played how it was and how loud it was. These guys look at those situations because we do a good job of putting them in those situations here with the crowd noise and everything that comes along with that. I think they thrive in it. I think they want it.”

Against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit will be looking to establish the run, especially since the run defense of their divisional rival has been quite deficient to start the year.

The Vikings currently rank 28th, as the defense currently allows their opponent an average of 5.3 yards per carry.

With Detroit potentially getting center Frank Ragnow back, the running game should continue to be a strength of the offensive attack.

