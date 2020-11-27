SI.com
Lions' Week 12 Defensive Grades: Undlin's Secondary Appears Clueless

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions' defense was torched by quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Will Fuller. 

Watson was highly effective in his Thanksgiving debut, as he tossed four touchdown passes in a 41-25 victory over Detroit. 

Meanwhile, Fuller became the eighth player with 170-plus receiving yards on Thanksgiving. 

Here are the grades for the Lions' defense after the team's Week 12 contest with Houston. 

Defensive line: C+

Everson Griffen continues to produce in his role on Detroit's defensive line.

Detroit has steadily improved the past few weeks against the run, as Duke Johnson only rushed for 37 yards on Thursday.

It was not a stellar performance by Detroit's defensive line, but just good enough to earn an average grade.

Linebackers: D-

Duke Johnson made Jamie Collins look like a rookie, when he blew past the veteran linebacker on a 33-yard touchdown reception. 

He had previously been rock-solid for the defense this season.

Jarrad Davis has shown that he can produce in the pass rush when he has been called upon. His snap counts continue to be limited, as he has been used in a specialized role in Detroit's defense.

This group has been exposed by opposing offenses repeatedly. 

Offenses have consistently found creative ways to force Detroit's linebackers into one-on-one coverage against speedy running backs.

Secondary: F

Desmond Trufant, who has struggled with a hamstring all season, has proven to be an inadequate replacement for Darius Slay.

He left the game prematurely, and struggled in coverage while he was on the field. 

Unexpectedly, Amani Oruwariye had a cringe-worthy performance -- his worst of the 2020 season.

Fuller was able to secure 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Nickel cornerback Justin Coleman bit hard on Houston's trick play that left Fuller wide open for a touchdown reception.

This group looked lost, and Watson took full advantage once the offense gained momentum.

Special teams: B-

Matt Prater made a 29-yard field goal -- his only attempt of the afternoon. 

Jack Fox had an unforced error when he sent a kickoff out of bounds, giving Houston better field position. 

His net average was hurt when he sailed his third punt of the day into the end zone. 

He was able to pin Houston inside the 20-yard line on two occasions prior.

