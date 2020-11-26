Houston Texans Spoil Thanksgiving in 41-25 Rout of Detroit Lions

The Houston Texans will be thankful they had a chance to play the Detroit Lions.

In front of a national television audience, Houston defeated Detroit, 41-25.

With their head coach under heavy scrutiny, the Lions displayed what has made them a sub .500 football team.

Errors, penalties and a defense that isn't NFL caliber are surely going to cost Detroit head man Matt Patricia his job at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Prior to the game, it was announced that D'Andre Swift would miss his second consecutive game as a result of a concussion.

Veteran Adrian Peterson started at running back again in Week 12.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew and Marvin Hall earned the start at receiver, with wideouts Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola out of action.

Despite the typical stale play-calling to start the game, Detroit's offense executed a well-designed reverse flea flicker for 51 yards that went to a wide-open T.J. Hockenson.

Detroit's opening scoring drive was capped off with a one-yard scamper by Peterson.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite the hot start, Detroit proceeded to turn the football over on its next three offensive possessions.

The Texans' defense was last in the league in takeaways entering Week 12. Defensive end J.J. Watt got things going for Houston, when he intercepted Stafford and returned it for a pick-six.

On Detroit's next play, Jonathan Williams coughed it up to Houston, fumbling the football on his first carry of the season. The turnover proved to be costly, as Houston used the short field to take a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Kerryon Johnson then turned the football over for the Lions, only to have Houston give it right back on the next play when C.J. Prosise fumbled. Detroit took advantage, and regained the lead, 14-13, on Peterson's second touchdown run of the half.

Houston took a 23-14 halftime lead, largely due to unforced errors made by a struggling Lions team.

The third quarter saw both teams exchange field goals, as Detroit used the rushing attack to march down the field prior to its drive stalling.

Despite stopping Houston on its first couple of drives, Detroit's defense could not stop Houston's offense.

Watson extended Houston's lead to 34-17 early in the fourth quarter, when he led the offense on a six-play, 85-yard scoring drive capped off by a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller, who easily beat Amani Oruwariye down the sideline.

The Texans and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly followed up the score by producing some razzle-dazzle on their next offensive possession, dialing up a creative 34-yard TD pass from Watson to Fuller.

The Lions scored once more before the conclusion of the game, via a 14-yard TD throw from Stafford to Mohamed Sanu.

Now, principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp will have to make the ultimate decision: What should be the fate of Detroit's beleaguered head coach and general manager?

If a decision is made soon, the interim head coach will have a week to repair a season that has been derailed with five games left.

