Detroit Lions Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report
Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker missed Wednesday practice and is hopeful he can still suit up and play against the Chicago Bears.
On the initial injury report, Decker is listed as dealing with a shoulder injury. Also, linebacker Jack Campbell was held out of practice due to an ankle injury.
After a week in which the offensive line did not perform up to expectations, Dan Campbell was asked this week if the identity of the team is less clear with a couple of changes on the offensive line.
Ahead of an important contest against the Chicago Bears, Detroit is seeking to clean up mistakes and get back to the core principles of running the football effectively and stopping the run.
Detroit had far too many errors and key penalties that occurred at inopportune times.
"I know I’ve said this before, you kind of leaned into that, is you really don’t know what you are until Week 5. Week 4, Week 5, maybe Week 6, somewhere in there as to what you really can hang your hat on," said Campbell. "Now as far as our core principles and what I believe in, no. We’ll continue to drive that home and get better in that area or we’ll do what we have to do to tweak a few things.”
Lions' Week 2 Wednesday injury report
LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (NP)
LB Jack Campbell -- Ankle (NP)
RB Sione Vaki -- Hip (LP)
LB Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (LP)
