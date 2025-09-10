Lions LB, OL Miss Wednesday Practice Ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions returned back to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, before their highly-anticipated Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears.
Linebacker Jack Campbell and left tackle Taylor Decker were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Those returning include running back Sione Vaki and linebacker Trevor Nowaske. Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who left the Packers game early due to a groin injury, was spotted working during individual drills.
One of the alarming aspects of Detroit's opener was the subpar play of the offensive line.
Detroit's rushing attack is expected to be the backbone of the offense this season. Detroit has two solid running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Against the Packers, the offense stagnated and could not secure more than 2.2 yards per carry. Dan Campbell expressed the team would be back on the practice field this week to make all the needed corrections to work towards significantly decreasing the errors that popped up against a division rival.
On a recent episode of "Get Up" that airs on ESPN, analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan was highly concerned about the play of the offensive line.
"How is the interior of that offensive line gonna play without Frank Ragnow? Well yesterday is any indicator, they're in trouble," Ryan expressed. "The play-calling was drastically different. Where was the hard play-action? Where's the vertical passing game, the deep crossers, all those types of things? No trick plays, no nothing. To me, it looked very vanilla.
"They were getting whipped on the interior and they became a checkdown-Charlie offense, almost unwatchable. You went from the very best offense in the league, damn near in the history of the league, to what I saw yesterday. That's a bad sign."