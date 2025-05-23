DJ Reader: Alim McNeill Has Lots of Money, Working Hard to Return
The Detroit Lions lost a significant player on their defensive line when Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 season.
Given the lengthy recovery that typically accompanies injuries of this sort, McNeill is likely to miss a portion of the start of the season. However, he is attacking the recovery process and has impressed teammates with his attitude during the difficult time.
Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader has observed McNeill, who signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension, and sees the N.C. State product in high spirits even though he could be slated to miss the start of the season.
Reader expressed, when asked about McNeill and how he is handling his recovery, "Spirits are high. He’s working hard. From what I see, he looks really, really good. He’s very happy. I mean, he’s got a lot of money, kinda hard to be upset. But he’s super happy, man, and working his ass off to get back."
Value of voluntary workouts
For some veterans, participating in organized team activities is not as much of a priority. Across the league, some choose to remain close to home to workout.
Reader shared a couple of reasons why he is participating in OTAs this year. In addition to a financial incentive within his contract, he values the opportunity to begin early work with the team's new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers.
“One, I got a workout bonus. I’m not in the interest of, like, giving money back. Two, we got a new D-coordinator," said Reader. "Even though (Kelvin Sheppard) Shep was here last year, new D-line coach. I will say, when you’re like me, a little bit older, your routine is a little bit slower. I just think it’s important when you got new things and new people around just for them to see your face."
The veteran expressed satisfaction with how Rodgers teaches defensive linemen similarly to Marion Hobby, a Bengals assistant coach he was fond of.
"He's a teacher, wants to make sure every detail of what he wants you to do before he's asking you to do it," Reader noted. "I think for a player like me, that helps a lot. You know what you can do within the system and what you can't do. It doesn't create much of a gray area for you. It doesn't teach you to be a robot, but it also lets you know where you got to be and how you get there."