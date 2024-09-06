NFC North Roundtable: Week 1 Expectations, Concerns
At long last, the NFL season has begun.
All NFC North teams will be chasing the Detroit Lions, the defending division champions who have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. They're not the only team with high goals, however.
The Green Bay Packers have their sights set on another playoff run after falling in a close game against San Francisco in the Divisional Round. Optimism is high with the Chicago Bears as they break in top Draft pick Caleb Williams.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings still have star talent headlined by Justin Jefferson and rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner, but their hopes took a hit when rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury.
With all four teams having high hopes, the NFC North will be one of the most intriguing divisions in the NFL this season. Here's a look at where each team stands heading into Week 1, with insights from On SI publishers across the division.
NFC North rankings: Lions, Packers, Bears, Vikings
Week 1: Lions vs Rams (8:20 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field)
How favorable is the matchup?: The Lions being at home gives them as big an advantage as any, and on paper this game is very evenly matched. As a result, the Lions' fans could give them a huge leg up in what will likely be a game that goes down to the wire. The Rams have several playmakers on offense, and their defense will still be strong despite the loss of Aaron Donald.
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: Who steps up at wide receiver? The Lions have an All-Pro returning in top wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and another solid option in Sam LaPorta, but outside of them the group of pass-catchers is largely unproven. Jameson Williams is expected to take a big leap in 2024, and Sunday will be his first opportunity to show off his growth. If Williams doesn't succeed, the Lions will need more from the likes of Kalif Raymond, Isaiah Williams and practice squad wideouts Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson. --John Maakaron, LionsOnSI
NFC North rankings: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Bears
Week 1: Vikings at Giants (1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium)
How favorable is the matchup?: The money line making the Vikings a one-point favorite tells the story, but let's elaborate on the matchup a bit more. Daniel Jones going up against what should be an improved, aggressive Minnesota defense should make Giants fans worry. Add in the fact that coordinator Brian Flores has had an entire offseason to prepare for this game and it could be a confusing Sunday for Jones and the Giants.
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: Sam Darnold struggles against pressure and the Giants have two strong edge rushers in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to go along with Dexter Lawrence likely bullying the interior of Minnesota's offensive line. Darnold could find himself in a lot of shrinking pockets. There's a ton of pressure on the Vikings to win the opener because the juggernaut 49ers and Texans are waiting in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. -- Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI
NFC North rankings: Lions, Packers, Bears, Vikings
Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles (8:15 p.m. Friday, Arena Corinthians in Brazil)
How favorable is the matchup?: Not very. The Eagles won the NFC in 2022 and seemed on their way back to the Super Bowl when they started 10-1 in 2023. In response, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni replaced both of his coordinators, with Kellen Moore taking over the offense and Vic Fangio running the defense. But this is a great measuring stick because the Packers think they have a powerhouse, too. Can the Jordan Love-led passing game take advantage of the Eagles’ young cornerbacks?
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: The Packers have a new defensive coordinator, with Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College to replace Joe Barry. What a test he’ll face right off the bat. The Eagles’ offense is loaded. Even without Jason Kelce, the offensive line is a powerhouse. Saquon Barkley will boost what already was a superb running game. And dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, indomitable A.J. Green and speedster Devonta Smith, along with tight end Dallas Goedert and new slot receiver Jahan Dotson. -- Bill Huber, Packers OnSI
NFC North rankings: Lions, Packers, Bears, Vikings
Week 1: Bears vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field)
How favorable is the matchup?: Not many teams would have been a better matchup for Caleb Williams in his regular-season debut. The Titans are a team rebuilding with a new coach, with a different style of defense using a 3-4 now and shouldn't enjoy some of the advantages defenses normally have over the rookie because they could be as confused as he is in their new approach. The Titans' strength is their receiver group of veterans Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and DeAndre Hopkins but they're going against the secondary that tied for the NFL lead in interceptions.
What is the biggest Week 1 concern?: The blitzing that the Titans likely will use against Williams could be an issue as he said picking up when these are coming is one of the areas he needs to improve. It probably rates just above stopping running back Tony Pollard, who chewed up the Bears for 131 yards and three TDs last time they saw him with Dallas. --Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI