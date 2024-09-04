DJ Reader Day-to-Day, Still Has Chance to Play Week 1
The Detroit Lions have hope that they could get one of their key defensive pieces back in action for the regular season opener.
Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader, who was acquired via free agency this offseason, has been rehabbing a torn quadriceps tendon suffered late last season while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
After spending most of training camp on the PUP list, Reader passed his physical and was added to the active roster ahead of final cuts. He participated in practice Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell said, and he has been able to get action for the first time this fall in a fully padded setting.
“There’s a chance. This week was really what we had circled to get him the bulk of true football," Campbell said. "This was his first, real padded, going against, not just individual and doing some walkthrough, man he’s in team. We had him do some team defense, but also run scout team too, going against Frank, Graham and Zeitler and just get his confidence up and bang away in there and really take it day to day. So yes, there’s still a chance. I’ll know more after tomorrow than I do right now. He’s doing well.”
Reader has proven to be a big impact player against the run throughout his career, as he has posted 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over the course of his career. He is expected to help the defensive line tremendously while working along with Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike.
Notes
Campbell said his wife and daughter talked him into participating in the recently released Applebee's commercial. He said he enjoyed the process and hinted that "there's more to come," for him in that setting.
Campbell was one of multiple Lions to recently be featured in advertisements. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown starred in a Little Caesars advertisement, while Jared Goff was in a recent Old Spice commercial.