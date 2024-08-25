Lions DJ Reader Removed From PUP List
The Detroit Lions announced Sunday afternoon veteran defensive lineman DJ Reader has been removed from the PUP list, after successfully passing his physical.
Dan Campbell indicated the former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle would likely begin individual work the week team's were set to trim their rosters down to 53 players.
In 2023, Reader was in the final season of a four-year, $53 million contract he signed with the Bengals prior to the 2020 season. He reportedly had an opportunity of signing another long-term contract, but the severe injury ended his 2023 season prematurely.
After suffering his second torn quad muscle, Reader had a small setback this past June, as he underwent a scope on his right knee. Recall, he had previously torn his left quadriceps muscle during the 2020 season.
Players like Brodric Martin, a player the team is hoping develops further in 2024, are looking forward to Reader returning to action.
"It's like having another coach, you know, who's doing it right now. He's been doing it for a long time. Who has done it at a high level," Martin told Lions On SI after the preseason finale. "Essentially just having him out there and helping, picking his brain or how he would play certain blocks and stuff like that. It's definitely, definitely good to have him out there."
Additional reading
1.) James Houston, Mekhi Wingo Among Highest-PFF Graded Lions Against Steelers
2.) NFL Writer Leaves James Houston Off Final Lions Roster Projection
3.) What They're Saying: How Hendon Hooker Grew During Training Camp