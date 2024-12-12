DJ Reader Returns to Practice Thursday, Trevor Nowaske Not Spotted
The Detroit Lions continued their preparations for the Buffalo Bills Thursday at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Their injury situation continues to improve, as DJ Reader returned to practice after missing Wednesday.
The veteran defensive tackle was one of four starters who missed Thursday's game against Green Bay with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was not observed participating during the portion of practice open to the media.
These injuries have forced the Lions to rely on newcomers to play big roles early in their time with the team. Despite the influx of new players, the Lions have continued to perform at a high level defensively.
“Well, look, Brad’s done a good job of bringing in guys that really fit us, no matter who they are. You can overcome a lot if you get guys that are conscientious, they’re willing to do what you ask them to do and they’re gonna go all out," Campbell said this week on Sirius XM's 'Movin The Chains. "And then it’s on us as coaches to give them a plan that they can go out there and play fast, even if they’re here for three days. That’s where I give a lot of credit to Aaron Glenn for this game, Terrell Williams our d-line coach, Kelvin Sheppard our linebackers coach.
"We had four guys who played in that game that were here for three days basically. And they all contributed to that win, and that’s a credit to those guys in that room," Campbell continued. "Those coaches getting them prepared, and then making a plan such to where they could just cut it loose. But no, we’re not taking excuses, and you can’t because once you let that in the door, then everything’s an excuse. Those guys, whoever you are, we’re gonna give you a chance to make a play and help us do your job, but you’ve got to hold up your end of the bargain and go balls to the walls.”
Sunday's meeting between the Lions and Bills is viewed as a potential Super Bowl preview. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.