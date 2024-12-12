Aaron Glenn Says Terrion Arnold Will Be Among 'Top' NFL Cornerbacks
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn prefers to deploy an attacking defensive style.
The Lions want to repeatedly pressure opposing quarterbacks, ramping up the numbers they send in their efforts to collapse the pocket. As a result, there are plenty of occasions where the scheme calls for cornerbacks to play tough man-to-man coverage.
This style hasn't changed as the team entrusted rookie Terrion Arnold to start at the cornerback position. After displaying an affinity for playing press-man coverage in college at Alabama, Arnold was an ideal fit for Glenn's defensive scheme.
Arnold's rookie campaign has not been without lumps. He has been whistled for seven pass interference penalties with opponents targeting him often. However, he's shown growth across the campaign and has been whistled for just one penalty in his last three games.
The rookie has played the most man-coverage snaps in the entire NFL (239). The high standard hasn't changed for Arnold, and he's shown plenty of aptitude in the scheme that has the Lions excited about his future.
"As he continues to progress in this league, he’s gonna get better and better and better. And listen, we’re putting a lot of pressure on this player by the way we play," Glenn said. "But there’s no other way he would want it. I’m glad we’ve got him, for the simple fact that he’s gonna be one of the top corners in the league as his years progress.”
On the season, Arnold has allowed 41 completions on 68 targets for 461 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. The Alabama product has not allowed a touchdown in his direction since Week 10 against Houston.
His growth playing against NFL wide receivers, paired with a solid understanding of what's asked of him in zone coverage, has allowed him to grow within the defensive scheme.
“He’s always been sticky in coverage. Just the growth of him from how he started to where he is now. I know everyone is on him about these P.I.’s, which still kills me," Glenn said. "But listen, that player is gonna be a damn good player for us. Ice water in his veins, understands how we play, wants to challenge people in man coverage and really understands a lot better how to play zone coverage."
Arnold's performance against the Packers drew praise from coach Dan Campbell, who called it the best game of the rookie's season. There were external motivating factors for the entire Lions' secondary, as they felt as though they were disrespected by the opponent in the days leading up to the game.
“Our mindset was we were gonna go out there and address all the disrespect. We said, ‘Okay, it might not be the same. They have a couple injuries, they might be down. We’re still the best in the league at what we do.’ We’ve got the best secondary in the league, we’ve got a great pass rush, let’s go out there and make it hard for them," Arnold said after the game. "You saw when we went out there, it was a defensive game. And those plays that we allowed to happen, that was on us. And that’s part of football, but at the end of the day, we know when plays happen, it’s our job to limit them and go out there and continue to execute.”