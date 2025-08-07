DJ Reader Has Stepped Up to Lead Lions Defensive Line
Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader is finally feeling like himself again, and that’s a huge development for a Detroit Lions team in need of leadership and production along its injury-hampered defensive line.
A year ago, Reader was still recovering from a torn quadriceps suffered late in the 2023 season. When he signed with the Lions last offseason following four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, he spent most of training camp on the sideline, limited to light workouts while still healing.
Now, he’s fully healthy, and it’s showing in camp.
“Oh, way better, man. I wasn’t even practicing last year,” Reader said Wednesday of his current status. “For two years... I feel like, out of injury, you feel pretty comfortable. You start to get pretty comfortable with it. Had a really, really good offseason -- time to rest, be around family, really get a proper space to heal. So, it’s been good.”
The 31-year-old has looked rejuvenated in camp, frequently disruptive during drills and full of energy, even staying late after practice to sign autographs for fans. It’s a stark contrast to the version of Reader that could only observe from the sidelines last summer.
His improved health couldn’t come at a better time. The Lions are facing significant injury issues along the interior of their defensive line. Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Alim McNeill, Reader’s running mate on the interior, is also rehabbing a torn ACL and won’t be back until after the bye week.
That leaves Reader as the clear veteran presence in the middle of the line, and he’s not shying away from the responsibility.
“I think I know, we all know, we’ve got to step up,” he said. “For me, it’s just about getting better. I know it’s something that I can do. This year, I feel a little bit more comfortable being able to be in the defense early … just the defensive system. Being able to see how things fit during camp is always a blessing.”
Alongside his on-field impact, Reader has taken on a mentorship role, particularly with first-round pick Tyleik Williams. The Ohio State product has impressed Reader with his work ethic, preparation and ability to quickly learn the playbook.
“He’s smart. He always knows what to do,” Reader said. “It’s just, you always got to get on him on whether he does it right … but he don’t whine, he don’t cry, he don’t (expletive), or feels hard for himself … he doesn’t really complain. So, he tries to get better, and that’s all you can ask for -- somebody who’s taking their best foot forward every day and really trying to get better, not whining about it.”
Reader, a self-described “notepad guy,” has enjoyed watching the tablet-using Williams organize notes and apply feedback — even for positions outside his own.
“He’s one of the more organized rookies that I’ve seen, especially when it comes to notes and being detailed about it,” Reader said of the first-year defensive lineman. “So, that’s good. It’s good to have -- however you get it done, it’s amazing. He always knows the answer, even whether it’s my position, his position -- he’s got a good feel of what’s going on.”
The Lions have come up short in the playoffs the last two campaigns, losing in the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and in the divisional round last season. Reader was along for Detroit’s devastating postseason loss to the Washington Commanders a season ago, and made it clear Wednesday he doesn’t want to relive that experience anytime soon.
“I think everyone’s got that same feeling in the mouth, and it’s a weird feeling. It’s just a bad taste, and you don’t want that happening,” Reader said of the premature playoff exits. “You don’t want to be that team that’s close. Shoot, I’ve been even closer, went to the Super Bowl (with the Bengals) and lost. So, it’s just, you never want it and you don’t want to keep dwelling on it, talking about it because that creeps in your head. So, right now we’re just trying to be the best we can be, and we know we got to earn it every week, though.”