D.J. Reed Could Get Special Tattoo If Detroit Lions Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions are entering the 2025 NFL season as one of the teams seriously contending to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
Detroit's coaching staff and front office are counting on the team to be on the positive side of the luck factor regarding injuries. Last season, over 20 players were placed on the injured reserve list at some point during the season.
If Dan Campbell's squad is actually able to win their first-ever Super Bowl, the newest member of the team could find time to sit for a new tattoo.
Cornerback D.J. Reed posted on social media, "If we win the SB I might get the 313 tatted on me dawg."
Detroit's defense lost veteran defensive back Carlton Davis to the New England Patriots in free agency. General manager Brad Holmes quickly turned to Reed, who signed a three-year, $18 million contract to join the back-to-back NFC North division champions.
The 28-year-old has expressed excitement online about being able to play with safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. The duo have emerged as one of the top safety pairings in the league.
Reed's versatility and willingness to play physical should quickly impress new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
“I’m a willing tackler as well as corner, which you know most corners don’t want to tackle," said Reed at his introductory media session. "Most corners want to cover. I like to throw myself out there when I have to, and I also want to cover as well.”
Reed may not be the only person getting new Lions tattoos, if the team finally brings a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.