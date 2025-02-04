Do Lions Need One More Blockbuster Trade With Rams to Win Super Bowl?
The Detroit Lions were able to secure cornerstone pieces of their franchise when they dealt Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the Rams are reportedly shopping one of their most-established players.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took to social media ahead of the Super Bowl to announce the team is immediately intending to shop him on the open trade market.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.," Kupp shared. "Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."
Could the stars be aligned again for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to add one of the league's most consistent wideouts?
Detroit has been understandably listed by various pundits as a team that could be in the mix to acquire the 31-year-old.
"One league executive brought up Detroit to me because of the connection with Jared Goff. They came into the league together and made Pro Bowls together," ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler recently explained on SportsCenter. "That's the type of instant connection together that could be fun."
While Kupp made it known what the team's intention was, there may be an opportunity for Detroit to land him without giving up any draft capital.
If no team makes a trade, Kupp may end up becoming a salary cap casualty, resulting in Holmes being able to sign him at a much lower cost.
Currently, Kupp is under contract through the 2026 season. He carries a cap hit of $29.8 million in 2025 and a hit of $27.3 million the following year. The Lions currently have a touch over $46.5 million in cap space for the upcoming season and $22.2 million in space the following year, as extensions signed prior to last season begin to take effect.
If the Rams were to release Kupp, they could save $15 million in cash and $7.5 million against the salary cap. He has only $5 million guaranteed in 2025 and no money is guaranteed in the final year of his contract. However, a pre-June 1 release would force the Rams to take on $22.2 million in dead money.
Should the Rams find a trade partner, salary cap implications could force them to pay a large amount of the $20 million he is owed in 2025.
Detroit's offense was quite successful in 2024. Even though adding a future Pro Football Hall of Famer could benefit all parties involves, the Lions seem pretty set at the wide receiver position, if they decide to re-sign veteran Tim Patrick.
If Patrick decides to depart in free agency, Holmes could look to the draft to find and develop the team's No. 3 wideout.