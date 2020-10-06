Does Matthew Stafford Want Out of Detroit?

The Detroit Lions have been a losing franchise throughout the modern era of the National Football League.

Matthew Stafford was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft with the hopes of revitalizing a franchise coming off of a season that did not produce a single victory.

Throughout his tenure in Detroit, Stafford has experienced a roller-coaster ride with a franchise that has yet to find the winning formula for success.

Now the 12-year veteran finds himself again playing for a team that will likely finish with a losing record and out of the playoffs.

Add to the struggles a regime that is likely on it's way out soon and one could understand if Stafford was fed up and simply wanted out.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has observed the start to Stafford's season and has observed a noticeable change in the quarterback's demeanor through the first four games.

“Matthew’s my boy and I love him like a family member but it feels like they’ve taken his killer instinct away, he used to be this killer. He’s been beat up for so long -- 12 years now -- he’s got to be so sick and tired of losing," Orlovsky told Pat McAfee on a recent appearance.

To reiterate, Stafford has stated publicly on numerous occasions that he wants to play in Detroit and wants to see winning football be brought back to the Metro-Detroit area.

But would you really blame Stafford if he looked around and said to himself, 'What am I beating myself up for? Is this worth it?'

Detroit is currently on their bye week and will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 NFL action next Sunday.

More from SI All Lions:

Duron Harmon Says He Will Work to Lead Better

Lions' Week 4 Offensive Grades

Week 4 Defensive Grades: Kamara and Murray Make Lions Pay

Legend of Jim Caldwell Has Grown Because Matt Patricia Has Failed

Matthew Stafford Deserves as Much Blame for Lions Woes as Matt Patricia

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast