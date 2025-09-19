Detroit Lions LB, OL Return to Friday Practice, DE Still Out
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Friday afternoon to resume their preparations for the Baltimore Ravens.
Linebacker Jack Campbell and left tackle Taylor Decker, who both missed practice Thursday, returned to the field.
Detroit's talented linebacker has been dealing with an ankle injury, while Decker rested earlier this week due to a shoulder ailment.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport, who missed the first practice of the week, was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Davenport's status remains unclear, but the team would count on veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad, should he be ruled out officially.
Two key figures in the secondary, safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback D.J. Reed, also were spotted participating in individual drills after being limited at practice earlier this week.
Difficulty preparing for Ravens
Earlier this week, Lions coach Dan Campbell discussed the challenges the roster will face dealing with the different schemes they may eventually end up facing on Monday Night Football.
“That’s part of the issue that you’re going to deal with, because you can, okay, you sell out there, then the guy can still make these throws. There’s a lot of space behind there. If you’re going to sell out for the run, there’s a ton of space for these receivers," Campbell noted. "Then your cornerbacks get hung out to dry, but yet that’s part of the deal, too. They know that if you’re going to do that, they’ve got to lock them down and try to make it a difficult throw, play sticky coverage."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach is hoping the team takes a 'one play at at time' approach, especially in an environment the struggled to find success at back in 2023.
Detroit was blown out, 38-6, in a game that was not all that competitive.
"There’s just so many different things. And obviously (Ravens QB) Lamar (Jackson) is the catalyst, he’s the guy that makes it go, he can do so many things. But listen man, it’s one play at a time. It really is do your job," said Campbell. "And we have to have population of the football, whether it’s run or pass. Population, population.
"And that’s where it starts, and look, we need help from special teams, too," Campbell commented further. "Baltimore got help on special teams, their unit. So, we’re going to need that, too. We’re going to need all three units to play at a very high level.”