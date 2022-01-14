Pros and Cons of Duce Staley Being Next Lions Offensive Coordinator

Read more on the pros and cons of Duce Staley being named the Detroit Lions' next offensive coordinator.

From one former NFL running back to another, could that be the case with the Lions as they look to hire Anthony Lynn's replacement?

If so, current Detroit running backs coach and assistant head man Duce Staley could be the next man up for the offensive coordinator job.

Staley spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a player, primarily suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 114 career games (with both the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers), the one-time NFL back totaled 5,785 yards and 24 touchdowns on 1,430 carries. He also amassed 287 receptions for 2,587 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Since retiring, he's spent time as an assistant with both the Eagles (2011-2020) and Lions (2021-present). He helped Doug Pederson and the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, and rose up the ranks to the position of assistant head coach in his final three seasons in Philadelphia.

Now serving in the same role under Dan Campbell in the Motor City, Staley might not just be in line for Detroit's coordinator vacancy but also for an NFL head coaching job in the near future.

Of all of Lions' assistant coaches, Staley has the second-best shot of landing an interview for a coaching vacancy this offseason. The only assistant with better odds, and by default because he's already interviewed for a position, is defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Glenn interviewed Thursday for the Denver Broncos' head coach opening.

So, it comes as no surprise that Staley comes highly regarded by Campbell and the entire Lions organization.

Staley made it a mission of his in 2021 to get the most out of his running backs and to help them along in their career development, including lead back D'Andre Swift.

“It’s all about his development, and when you think about developing a player like that, you think about everything that comes with it,” Staley said about Swift. “You know about learning the running game. Okay, we got that part. But, I think that when you got a dynamic running back like Swift, who can also hurt you in the passing game, you got to get better as a pass receiver. So, what does that mean? You gotta learn coverages. Coverages are No. 1. You got to understand what they’re trying to do to you, no matter if you’re coming out of the backfield or you’re spread out in empty. That’s one of the things I can be better at teaching him. He’s been learning. I’ve been teaching him and he’s been getting, he understands. I just got to find more ways to continue to hammer the point home."

Staley helped Swift and his counterparts in the Detroit backfield rush for 4.4 yards a carry this past season, the 11th-best rate in the league in 2021.

It was an impressive accomplishment for Staley, considering the fact that Swift and the team's No. 2 back, Jamaal Williams, both missed time due to injury and illness over the course of the year. It forced the Lions to rely upon unproven runners, like rookie Jermar Jefferson, one-time safety Godwin Igwebuike and undrafted free agent Craig Reynolds, at times throughout the campaign.

It wasn't exactly a recipe for success for the run game in Motown. Yet, Staley made the best of the situation, helping the Lions' backfield sustain success from start to finish in 2021.

It might just enhance his odds of landing the OC job in Detroit. He's certainly given the gig thought, too.

As he said in late November of last year, "Yeah, I've thought about it. Definitely. As far as, you know, putting the time in and doing all that, it'd be great. But, right now, I'm not focused on that. I'm just trying to make sure I put the right guys out there, as far as running backs, and continue to lead them."

Staley, just like Detroit tight ends coach and de facto pass game coordinator Ben Johnson (another internal candidate for the coordinator opening), lacks play-calling experience, however.

In my opinion, it hurts Staley's case for landing the job.

And, if I were Lions general manager Brad Holmes, I'd keep Staley in his current position and hire a reputable assistant from another organization -- an assistant who's been a play-caller before -- to be Detroit's next offensive coordinator.