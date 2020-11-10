SI.com
Duron Harmon on Last Two Weeks: 'You Can’t Get Worse Than That'

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions regressed the past two weeks in losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. 

Safety Duron Harmon explained how he plans to work on pushing the defense toward improved consistency. 

"The last two performances, you can’t get worse than that. We had a good stretch -- two games when we were playing good defense. And we had pretty good run defense vs. the Colts. But, this league is about consistency. Not doing it for two games, not doing it for three games. But, doing it consistently well throughout the entire year," he said. "It’s my job to push that. I’m going to push that, and we’re going to do everything we can to put a better effort out there and a better display next week."

After giving up 275 rushing yards to Minnesota, Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's run defense ranks 30th in the league. 

Only Dallas and Houston permit more than the 148.1 rushing yards Detroit allows per game.

To make matters worse, in back-to-back weeks, Detroit's defense has fielded 10 men -- a sign of poor communication and lack of awareness.

Harmon described those errors as "unacceptable," and expressed that he would work to ensure those type of mistakes do not keep occurring out on the football field.

"Any time you have that, it just shows a lack of focus and a lack of detail. That’s not what we preach around here, and that’s not what we want to show on film," he said. "As a guy, I got to be better. I got to try to find ways to be better. I got to make sure I have 11 on the field. And if that’s me checking every time we go out there, I got to do that from now on. We’ll be better in that aspect. We won’t have that again. I’ll tell you that."

