Eight Centers Lions Could Sign to Replace Frank Ragnow
The Detroit Lions will be forced to find a new centerpiece of the offensive line following center Frank Ragnow's retirement.
There are internal options available for the team, including Tate Ratledge and Graham Glasgow. With Ragnow not participating in OTAs, both players have had the opportunity to rep with the first-team offense.
Still, it will be no easy task to replace Ragnow. The team could seek external help, and there are some intriguing veteran options available.
Here are eight potential options the Lions could target to fill the void at center with Ragnow retiring.
Daniel Brunskill
Brunskill might be the best available option for Detroit, as he has experience and versatility that would benefit the team. He has started 66 of his 92 career appearances, including eight starts at center this season for the Tennessee Titans.
The veteran also spent time at tackle and guard last year, giving him a wealth of versatility that would make signing him beneficial even if he didn't win the starting center job.
At age-31, there is some concern for potential regression, but he could provide a steady hand for what will be a young interior offensive line. Additionally, he offers the flexibility to contribute at tackle if necessary.
Mike Panasiuk
A former Michigan State Spartan, Panasiuk has spent the spring playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks and earned All-UFL honors for the second straight season on Monday. He has spent time with three NFL organizations, but has yet to latch on with any.
With this experience in the UFL, and the fact that he's been performing at a high level, he could be set up for success at the NFL level. He was a two-time All-Big 10 honoree during his time at Michigan State.
Panasiuk will be 28 in October, and on the heels of a strong UFL season could be ready to provide strong competition for the likes of Ratledge and Glasgow in training camp. The Lions have given several UFL players opportunities in the past, including signing former Michigan Panthers OL Jake Burton for training camp last season.
Leif Fautanu
Another potential option for the Lions could be to reunite with one of the initial members of their undrafted free agent class in Fautanu. Signed after the draft out of Arizona State, Fautanu participated in rookie minicamp but was waived as the team made three signings amongst their tryout players.
Because he has some recent familiarity with the organization, Fautanu could be a reasonable addition who could come in and compete for a spot. He was a key piece of an Arizona State team that reached the College Football Playoff, and has some upside as a long-armed and durable prospect.
Nick Gates
Similar to Brunskill, Gates is a veteran lineman with experience starting at multiple positions across the offensive line. Last season, he served as a backup interior offensive lineman for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Gates got to start at center in Week 18 with the Eagles resting a number of their starters, and produced a 53.2 overall offensive Pro Football Focus grade in the team's win over the New York Giants.
In his career, he has 40 starts in 66 total appearances. The veteran is another option that could provide value with his ability to play multiple positions, and as such would be a nice late-offseason find.
Trystan Colon-Castillo
Colon-Castillo remains a free agent following a season in which he played in all 17 games with seven starts for the Arizona Cardinals. He played predominately guard for the Cardinals, but has dabbled at center and would be a good pickup to bolster the interior depth.
He earned a solid 71.0 overall offensive grade last season for Arizona, and graded out at 68.5 as a run-blocker. The Missouri product was also steady as a pass-blocker, allowing 12 pressures in 215 pass-blocking snaps.
Colon-Castillo spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
Connor McGovern
McGovern coincidentally shares a name with the Buffalo Bills' center, who was a Pro Bowl selection last season. This McGovern spent last season with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, appearning in six games with the Saints and one with the Jets.
He made five starts for the Saints last season, earning a cumulative 58.9 overall offensive PFF grade and allowing just eight total pressures in 243 pass-blocking snaps.
A fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016, McGovern would be another veteran that could add experience for the Lions' young interior offensive line.
Jake Hanson
Hanson is another former New York Jet who made two starts last season. Both of his starts were at guard, but he has a background playing center and with his experience could pick up the Lions' scheme quickly.
His versatility could give the Lions options, as they could mix and match between Hanson and Glasgow and Ratledge to find the most effective interior pairing. Hanson has shown some upside in his appearances, and was a two-time All-PAC-12 selection at Oregon.
Noah Johnson
If the Lions are looking for a local player in the UFL, perhaps they could poach Johnson from the Michigan Panthers. A Kansas State product, he has helped the Panthers in their journey to the conference championship game against the Birmingham Stallions.
The Panthers play their home games at Ford Field, so giving Johnson a chance to compete for a roster spot could be ideal given his proximity to the organization. At the conclusion of the Panthers' season, he could be a name to watch.