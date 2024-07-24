Emmanuel Moseley Dealt with 'Dark Days', Feels He Is Same Player
Detroit Lions veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is grateful for the opportunity to step foot out on the football field.
The 28-year-old has missed a significant portion of the last two seasons dealing with torn anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees.
After his first training camp practice, the veteran defensive back shared what his experience was like working his way back to the field.
"Last year I was not out here at all, not even to be seen. I just have a lot of gratitude to be back on this field after my second ACL," Moseley said. "First day of practice, that was one of my goals and I’ve accomplished it. Now I’m just ready to see how far I can take this thing.”
On his first day back, Moseley was observed playing some at nickel and some on the outside in his return.
“I like the physical aspect of it. I’m a physical corner, I like to be in people’s faces," Moseley explained. "I like to hit you. And you’re a lot closer to the ball. At nickel, you can do that. Corner, you can get into the action a little bit but nickel, you’re right in the action 24/7. So it’s very exciting.”
When asked if he was going to play more at nickel or boundary corner," Moseley explained, "I think I’m gonna mix between the both. I want to learn this defense in and out. So that’s my overall goal and just wherever they need me at, that’s where I’m gonna be.”
Rehab Process
Rehabbing from a significant injury can be taxing mentally. Having to go through the same grueling process two years in a row seems almost unfair.
"The process is -- I’d be lying if I said the process was just easy, a breeze. No, it’s some dark days, some challenging days. It’s some days where you look up and you don’t know where you’re gonna be. You don’t know if you’re done playing, you don’t know if a team is gonna believe in you," Moseley said. "You just don’t know, there’s a lot of unknowns. But this organization, they believed in me and gave me another chance. I’m just excited to be out here. My knees feel good, my body feels good and I’ve just got to continue with that.”
Through faith and consulting with close friends, Moseley has been able to process and move past the challenging moments.
“I’m a big believer in God. My family, we always talk. No matter what happens to you, it’s a matter of what you do with it," Moseley explained. "One of my close friends is Jason Verrett, he’s had a lot of injuries and he keeps coming back. I tell him he’s an inspiration to me because if he can do it, I’m like, ‘Dawg, I know I can go out there and do it.’ Last year he had an injury again and who knows? He may be back on that field. He’s always grinding. We talk a lot and that’s what keeps me coming back because I know I can do it.”
Detroit made the investment in the former 49ers defensive back due to his physicality and ability to play in man coverage.
“I feel like I’m the same player," Moseley expressed. "That’s my attitude and I understand that I haven’t been on the field in a while. So you’ve got to knock off some dust, but muscle memory and once you get back on that field, you remember yourself. I felt good out there today, made a couple plays and just got it going here. Gotta learn what I didn’t do right and bring it to the field tomorrow.”
Goals for training camp
While working on his craft, Moseley expressed to Lions On SI his desire to become a leader in the locker room.
“My main thing is stay healthy, be available, be a leader," said Moseley. 'That’s my main thing, be a leader. Let my play do the talking, just go make plays. Most importantly, I told myself I just want to have fun. That’s the main thing, I want to have fun. I’ve been out for almost two years and sometimes you come out here and you stress. It can be stressful, but I’m just trying to have fun with this game.”