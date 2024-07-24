Observations: Jameson Williams Stronger, More Explosive
The long wait for training camp has finally ended.
On an overcast, dreary Wednesday morning, the Detroit Lions kicked off their team preparations for the upcoming season and conducted their first practice of training camp. After an offseason full of additions and hype, the organization has high hopes for 2024.
Among other reasons, the Lions have unprecedented continuity in a league full of turnover and changes. Detroit held onto both of its coordinators despite head coaching interest and signed three core players to contract extensions.
As a result, the Lions have much of the same core in place that made a run to the NFC Championship game last year. Coach Dan Campbell has high expectations for his team, and hopes the squad will hit the ground running.
“To me, we should be so much further. It doesn’t mean that there’s not gonna be mistakes, but we should look so much crisper than that," Campbell said. "Not even close. We should pick up where we left off in the spring with OTAs, is really how I see it. That’s just an example of it. You should feel like we’re ready to go play right now. Now, is it good enough? No, it won’t be good enough and that’s why we have camp. But yet, man, it should, from the outside looking in, like these guys could go play right now. And that’s what we expect.”
All eyes on Jameson Williams
One of the biggest storylines surrounding Lions' camp in 2024 will be the development of Jameson Williams. After limited contributions in his first two seasons, the 2022 12th overall pick has the opportunity to step into a bigger role this season.
Williams has drawn plenty of praise from Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff throughout the spring. After much of the input from coaches came with tempered expectations last year, Campbell called him the most improved player at the start of OTAs.
The praise has also come from teammates. In a recent podcast appearance, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu noted that Williams looks as fast as he ever has leading into the upcoming season.
It was a tough start to the day for him, though, as he vomited several times at the start of practice and briefly left. He explained at the end of practice that he had simply consumed the wrong thing for breakfast.
The Alabama product showed off his defining trait during an early team period. Jared Goff hit him on a deep pass, and the wideout looked fast on an efficient route to haul in the toss. Overall, he looked stronger and more explosive in his performance.
"He just looks more comfortable. He looks like he's done this before," Amon-Ra St. Brown said. "He looks like he knows what to expect. He's not that young, rookie guy no more. He's been here for a few years. Every year he just gets more comfortable. I know I've been saying this every year, but I think he's gotten better every year and I think this year's gonna be huge for him. I can't wait."
Hendon Hooker's improvements
After an up-and-down spring, Hendon Hooker had a strong day. The Tennessee product underwent adjustments to his footwork in the spring in an effort to better acclimate to Ben Johnson's offensive scheme that is based around timing.
On Wednesday, his passes looked sharp. During 7-on-7 drills, he connected on a strike with Daurice Fountain toward the right sideline. His delivery looked quicker, and the ball jumped out of his hand. Later in the drill, he also hit on a crisp toss to Jalon Calhoun toward the left sideline.
Hooker attacked his craft in the break between OTAs and camp. Among other things, he spent time with former Lions backup Teddy Bridgewater working on various nuances of development.
"We just really worked on timing and really taking control of the huddle, which I did a pretty good job of today," Hooker said. "Once I calmed down, I had some jitters the first reps in team today. Once I calmed down and got my rhythm, I felt good."
His timing on passes looked much improved, as evidenced by an efficient delivery to Kalif Raymond. Hooker will still have to compete for the backup job with Nate Sudfeld, who returns for his third season with the organization.
Sudfeld had a nice connection with Calhoun on a deep throw, splitting Steven Gilmore and Kindle Vildor in the process. However, he also had a pass dropped by Antoine Green, who was covered by Ennis Rakestraw, and had another throw in the direction of Tom Kennedy broken up by Vildor.
Hutchinson's dominant energy
All signs are pointing to another big step forward for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in his third NFL season. The Michigan product emerged as a force last season, which led to increased attention from opposing offenses in 2023.
Though the team's practice was non-contact, Hutchinson looked the part of a dominant player on Wednesday. At one point in practice, he burst through the line on three straight plays. Had the practice been with pads, all three plays would've caused problems for the offense.
Coaches complete up-downs
Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn participated in the team's annual up-down ritual, completing the necessary 40 with the defensive unit at the start of Wednesday's practice.
This is a yearly tradition for the Lions, who utilize the drill as an initiation leading into the start of the season.
Additionally, members of the offense and defense were wearing the guardian caps that have become a staple of training camp. Worn atop the helmet, these are designed for protection and to limit head injuries.
Post-practice work
St. Brown has set the standard for the receiver room with his post-practice work on the JUGS machine. Hauling in 202 passes each day, the USC product is relentless with his work.
On the first day of camp, several players got work in on the machine following the conclusion of practice. Undrafted rookie wideouts Isaiah Williams and Jalon Calhoun, along with veteran Kalif Raymond and running back Sione Vaki, took turns catching passes from the machine.