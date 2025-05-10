Ennis Rakestraw Has Been 'Big Brother Figure' for Dominic Lovett
The Detroit Lions dove deep into the University of Georgia pipeline this past April, selecting three players from the football powerhouse.
One of those three players was wide receiver Dominic Lovett, the very last pick of Detroit’s seven-player 2025 draft class. Lovett was the second of two seventh-round selections (No. 244 overall) for Brad Holmes & Co., with the other being Georgia safety Dan Jackson (No. 230 overall).
Lovett began his collegiate career at Missouri, suiting up for two seasons with the Tigers (2021-22) before transferring to Georgia for his final two seasons (2023-24).
With the Lions, the Bulldogs product has had the chance to re-acquaint himself with several familiar faces.
“It makes coming into a new place, like you don’t have as much anxiety because you’ve got guys here with you,” Lovett told reporters Friday at rookie minicamp. “I’ve got some guys from Georgia (including Lions 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge). Also, got some guys from Mizzou. Shout out to my boy, (cornerback) Ennis (Rakestraw) and (defensive tackle Mekhi) Wingo. This whole moment kind of come full circle.”
Lovett was teammates with Wingo at Missouri in 2021, and with Rakestraw for each of his two seasons with the Tigers.
He developed a special bond with Rakestraw, a 2024 second-round pick of the Lions.
“I seen Ennis around the building, and almost cried,” Lovett said of the second-year Detroit defensive back. “He got so big, he’s grown up. But, that was a great, full circle moment. Because you know, Ennis really helped me when I got to Mizzou. He was that ‘big brother’ figure for me. Just to come back, see him, him basically being another big brother for me, just at a higher level, the highest level, I can’t ask for anything more than that. So, I appreciate him.”
Lovett, who played for two-time national championship-winning head coach Kirby Smart while with the Bulldogs, helped the university win a total of 24 games during his time in Athens, Ga. Additionally, he played in all 14 games in each of his two seasons with Georgia, and also racked up north of 50 catches and 600-plus yards in each of the two campaigns.
The first-year pro expressed Friday that his time at Georgia certainly prepared him for playing at the next level.
“I would say it’s basically like a Georgia practice. The only difference is you have different faces, different coaches,” Lovett said of practicing with the Lions. “All in all, I feel like Georgia prepared us the best they could and thank you, Georgia.”
Lovett, who profiles as a No.3-caliber NFL receiver, also logged plenty of special teams reps with the Bulldogs, including as a gunner on punt returns. He’s expected to do the same in his rookie campaign with Detroit, as he attempts to work his way up the team’s receivers depth chart.
“I feel like special teams is another way to be on the field, and also another way to compete,” Lovett said. “I feel like it’s just like a one-on-one battle with the man across from you. It’s just you versus him. And I told them I’m willing to do whatever to get on the field. So, if they put me on special teams, I’ll do it to the best of my ability and have fun.”