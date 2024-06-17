Ennis Rakestraw: 'Biggest Challenge Is Nickel For Me'
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was eased into spring practices as a precaution.
Detroit's second-round draft pick expressed he was healthy this spring and is now adapting to playing at multiple positions in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
"The biggest challenge is nickel for me," said Rakestraw. "Nickel in college, when I got in, were strictly passing downs. So, it was third-and-long or third when it would pretty much be getting a pass. Now, we got a base defense here. So, you got to learn some of the gap schemes and some of the places you may fit."
Despite being a first-year player, the talented defensive back has the mindset of putting himself on the same pedestal as established veterans.
"You feel like rookies, but at the end of the day, if you feel like a rookie and you let the moment get too big for you, then what are you? So, you got to put yourself on the same pedestal as them," Rakestraw said. "Those guys pretty much get paid to and we get paid to as well. So, it's a privilege and competition is what we like to do."
After meeting Terrion Arnold at the combine, the pair have steadily developed a close relationship, as both are attempting to begin the next phase of their professional careers.
"We are from the SEC. I feel like the SEC is the best, and that's the closest thing to here. So, I always support my SEC guys. I met Terrion at the combine," Rakestraw explained. "Obviously, we spent a lot of time there because going in we was kind of like the top five corners coming out, so we spent a lot of time together. He's a great dude, and his room is right across the hall from where we stay right now. So, I got to talk to him a lot."
Head coach Dan Campbell has indicated that heading into training camp, there are no clearly defined starters in the secondary. Rakestraw will have every opportunity to showcase his abilities when training camp begins in late July.
While he may not end up as a starter immediately, there are high hopes the former Missouri Tigers cornerback will make an impact in Detroit's revamped defense this season.
Rakestraw shared what advice he has been receiving from the veterans on the Lions' roster.
"The best advice on the field is stay in the playbook because you never know when your number is called," said Rakestraw. "Off the field. Save your money."