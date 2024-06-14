Thumbs Down: Teammates Not Impressed with Arnold's First Pitch
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold spent the afternoon after signing his rookie NFL contract at Comerica Park.
Arnold tossed out the first pitch prior to the Detroit Tigers afternoon ballgame against the Washington National at Comerica Park.
With teammates watching, Detroit's first round draft pick did not have the best effort, as the ball bounced in the dirt prior to reaching home plate.
There was some inherent pressure, as Arnold did not walk to the mound alone.
Teammates, who were filming and standing behind the talented defensive back, did not shy away from instantly sharing their opinions and some were not too complimentary.
Many chucked, and the 21-year-old even earned a thumbs down from one of his Lions teammates.
Rookies, including Sione Vaki, Giovanni Manu and Ennis Rakestraw, were able to tour Comerica Park and observe the Tigers earn their only victory of the series against the Nationals, 7-2. Detroit (33-35) lost the first two games of the series.
"I was just blessed to be able to make it official," Arnold said, via the Detroit News. "Now we can go get that Super Bowl. That's the only thing on my mind: Super Bowl or bust. Just like Alabama, National Championship or bust."
Arnold was the last of Detroit's 2024 draft picks to ink his name to a rookie contract agreement.
