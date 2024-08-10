Ennis Rakestraw Film Review: Versatility on Full Display
The Detroit Lions have to be pleased with the recent development from rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.
A second-round pick out of Missouri, the defender has taken plenty of strides since the Lions put pads on for the first time in training camp. After a strong first week in which he had three interceptions during practice, the rookie took that momentum into joint practices with the New York Giants.
He had more success in a practice setting against the Giants, then got the start at boundary corner for the Lions in Thursday's preseason opener. He played into the second half, getting reps both outside and on the inside as the slot corner.
Here are four notable reps from Rakestraw's performance, along with analysis on why he can help the Lions in 2024.
Impressive closing speed
On this first snap, Rakestraw lines up on an island against Jalin Hyatt. The Tennessee product was one of the fastest receivers in the 2023 Draft class, and Detroit's rookie shows no fear lining up right across the line of scrimmage from him.
As the ball is snapped, Hyatt releases to the inside, which creates a tough situation for Rakestraw. Hyatt's speed allows him to create initial separation, allowing him to come open on a crossing route. What's most impressive is that Rakestraw keeps up, which is necessary because the Lions have him in man coverage.
Though Hyatt is able to make the catch, Rakestraw does a good job of closing and ultimately runs Hyatt out of bounds for no gain. It was his first tackle, and drew a reaction from his teammates as it forced the Giants to punt.
Special teams effort
Rakestraw, working at the top of the screen in this clip, also saw some action on punt coverage as a gunner. This will be valuable for the rookie, as this is a role he could see action in if playing time is not immediately available in the secondary.
Here, he simply owns his role. After winning off the line of scrimmage, he actively pursues the return. What stands out here is him not giving up on the play, leading to an eventual tackle.
He also runs through a blocker, demonstrating a relentless pursuit of the ball. If he doesn't earn a consistent role in Aaron Glenn's defense, special teams seems to be an avenue where he can make his presence felt.
Coverage skills
Brandon Joseph had Detroit's lone takeaway in Thursday's game, intercepting a pass in the first quarter that led to the Lions' only points of the game. However, Rakestraw played a role in this takeaway with his coverage on the pass.
Lined up in man-to-man coverage at the top of the clip, he initially cedes an inside release but once again demonstrates skill in recovering. This is a tight window throw, and Rakestraw's assignment runs right into Joseph's coverage zone.
Rakestraw stays with his assignment and makes this throw all the more difficult for Drew Lock. Joseph steps in front and secures the takeaway, getting a nice return to set Detroit up with good field position.
On another rep, Rakestraw isn't tested but gets tested downfield. He shows off his discipline in this rep, as he stays in front of his assignment and keeps pace.
Lined up in man coverage, he initially backpedals but quickly turns his hips and runs with his receiver. This fluidity is important for a successful corner, as the Lions' ideal style of defense calls for this level of pace and change of direction.
Ultimately, it was a strong debut for the rookie corner as he continued to put forth a strong effort throughout the early part of training camp. The Lions have to be pleased with the showing that the Missouri product has put forth to this point in his rookie campaign.