Lions Preseason Week 1 53-Man Roster Projection
The Detroit Lions have completed three weeks of training camp, and Dan Campbell is beginning to form a solid opinion of what he has on the 2024 roster.
Detroit had a big week this week, participating in two days worth of joint practices and the preseason opener on Thursday. It was a showcase for Detroit's young players, who got the predominant amount of reps
Here's my latest attempt to predict the Lions' 53-man roster following the preseason opener.
Quarterback (2)
Jared Goff
Hendon Hooker
Hooker showed plenty of upside in his limited spurt in Thursday's game. There will need to be things cleaned up, most notably more consistent accuracy and running smarter. He suffered a concussion in Thursday's game, so time will tell how long it takes for him to return.
The Tennessee product outperformed Nate Sudfeld, though, and took another strong step toward being the backup. Sudfeld struggled mightily in his reps, and if released he could likely return on the practice squad.
Running back (4)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki
Jermar Jefferson has come on strong in recent weeks, but he struggled in his performance Thursday. It's hard to go away from Reynolds given his experience and reliability as the third option in Detroit's offense.
Vaki, meanwhile, is still developing in terms of the well-rounded nature required to be an option out of the backfield. His natural instincts were on full display Thursday, though, as he displayed wiggle and shiftiness running between the tackles.
Detroit has a solid stable of running backs and there's still time for Jefferson or Zonovan Knight to make a big case. The Lions' backfield depth is strong.
Wide receiver (5)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
Kalif Raymond
Antoine Green
Kaden Davis
With the struggles in the passing game Thursday, it was hard to get a definitive look at who should get the final wide receiver spots on the roster. As a result, I'm going with the upside of Green and the consistency of Davis throughout the first three weeks of training camp.
Daurice Fountain provides a big body on the outside, but he will need to consinue to show more after some recent inconsistency. Donovan Peoples-Jones has struggled to get going as of late and will need a strong finish to cement himself on the roster.
Isaiah Williams also made an intriguing case, but he will need to continue to produce in his opportunities to overcome the lack of size he offers. The Illinois product will be one to watch throughout the remainder of training camp.
Tight end (4)
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
James Mitchell
LaPorta's presence as a primary target will take some of the pressure off of the back-end of the receiver room. Wright could also be in line for more action as the second tight end.
With how tightly contested the tight end room has been as of late, the Lions could elect to keep more than one of their current options. Blocking will be a deciding factor, as one of these tight ends will likely assume fullback responsibilities.
Zylstra offers athletic ability and has been in the organization for several years, while Mitchell can still pop in his third NFL season. Detroit could certainly elect to keep both, with Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon also making a strong case.
Offensive line (9)
Frank Ragnow
Graham Glasgow
Kevin Zeitler
Penei Sewell
Taylor Decker
Colby Sorsdal
Dan Skipper
Giovanni Manu
Christian Mahogany
Thursday was a struggle for Detroit's second-team offensive line. The running game was almost non-existent save for some scrambles by Hooker and a strong spurt from Vaki, while the pass-protection was lackluster.
Sorsdal and Skipper are Detroit's top tackle option, with Sorsdal offering some flexibility to slide in at guard as well. Manu will need development, but his potential is far too intriguing to leave him off the roster.
Mahogany is becoming an interesting case, as he has yet to participate in training camp and remains on the Non-Football Illness list. He faces an uphill climb to get acclimated, and Michael Niese has gotten some recent reps with the first-team.
If Mahogany is unable to return for the start of the regular season, Niese would be the current pick to be next in line for a spot.
Defensive line (6)
Alim McNeill
DJ Reader
Brodric Martin
Mekhi Wingo
Levi Onwuzurike
Kyle Peko
The Lions have some versatility within their front seven, specifically at defensive end. As a result, they could go lighter on the edge and have players such as Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo handle some defensive end capabilities.
Martin impressed in his reps Thursday, nearly recording a sack and logging two passes defensed. Reader will do wonders for unlocking the rest of the group, and Martin can have a big impact by giving Reader a break in certain packages.
Peko has familiarity with Terrell Williams from their time together in Tennessee and has done a good job pushing Martin. With other interior linemen potentially getting reps on the edge, he'd be a good veteran insurance option up front.
Defensive end (4)
Aidan Hutchinson
Marcus Davenport
Josh Paschal
Nate Lynn
Because the Lions have interior linemen who can play end, they can go lighter on the edge. Davenport seems to have run away with the edge spot opposite Hutchinson, and if he can stay healthy he can be a big help to the pass-rush.
Paschal has been predominantly a run producer in his first two seasons, so the Lions may want to see more from him working in the pass-rush element of his game in 2024. Lynn, meanwhile, showcased upside in his first NFL appearance.
Mathieu Betts has cooled off as of late after a strong spring. Even with John Cominsky's injury, Betts needs to show more in order to confirm his place on the final roster.
Linebacker (6)
Jack Campbell
Derrick Barnes
Alex Anzalone
Malcolm Rodriguez
James Houston
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
The Lions' linebacker depth features plenty of different styles, and Kelvin Sheppard should feel good about what he has with this group. Campbell, Barnes and Anzalone are steady, and Rodriguez, Houston and Reeves-Maybin all bring unique skill sets.
Houston has some work to do to claim a bigger role, particularly with his footwork as it pertains to dropping in coverage and then coming up to make a tackle. However, his rush upside is still very strong.
Two veterans, Malik Jefferson and Ben Niemann, had good showings in Thursday's preseason opener and will not go quietly in their pursuit of a roster spot.
Cornerback (6)
Carlton Davis
Terrion Arnold
Amik Robertson
Ennis Rakestraw
Kindle Vildor
Steven Gilmore
The injury to Emmanuel Moseley throws a wrench in Detroit's secondary. Though the top parts remain intact, Moseley was getting first-team nickel reps and leaves a void. Robertson got the start at that position in Thursday's game.
Rakestraw has had as good a camp as any throughout the first three weeks, particularly since the pads came on. Arnold has been as advertised for the most part.
The Lions could keep two extras for depth and special teams purposes. Vildor could be a good depth piece who offers reliability in the event that he has to make a start, while Gilmore has upside that the Lions may want to continue developing.
Safety (4)
Kerby Joseph
Brian Branch
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Brandon Joseph
With Brian Branch moving to safety, the Lions could have a different look in the defensive backfield. Joseph will take one safety spot, with Branch and Melifonwu likely manning the other in different personnel packages.
Melifonwu could also see some time at the nickel position, which could fit him nicely given his background as a cornerback. Joseph has carried a strong spring into training camp and had an interception in the preseason opener.
Special Teams (3)
Jake Bates (K)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
The Lions stuck with Bates through his struggles over the last two weeks, and he delievered on that faith by nailing a 53-yard kick in the rain Thursday night. Time will tell if the Lions still bring in another kicker throughout the rest of camp, but they still clearly have confidence in him.
Fox remains one of the best in the business as the punter, while Daly will have to continue holding off UDFA Hogan Hatten in the long-snapper competition.