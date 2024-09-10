Ennis Rakestraw Had 'Been Dreaming Whole Life' for NFL Debut
The Detroit Lions’ new-look cornerbacks room includes a pair of first-year pros in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.
The rookie duo made its NFL debut this past Sunday against the L.A. Rams.
Rakestraw, the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was both anxious and excited to don the Honolulu Blue for the first time in a regular season game.
“To me, it felt like you’re three days away from Christmas and you don’t know what you’re getting for gifts,” Rakestraw said of the days leading up his pro debut. “When you feel that experience, you’re counting the days going by. When you finally seize the moment, I opened my eyes and I finally played my first NFL game. That’s what I’ve been dreaming for my whole life.”
Rakestraw will never forget his first NFL game. The Missouri product not only played in front of a raucous Ford Field crowd, but also was part of a thrilling 26-20 victory for the Lions in overtime.
To the first-year defensive back, the electric atmosphere at Ford Field Sunday resembled that of a college game.
“I feel like the experience and the whole Ford Field was kind of crazy. It put you in a college atmosphere. It felt like one of those Penn State (‘White Out’) games,” Rakestraw expressed. “In the later parts of the game when the defense needed an extra boost, the crowd gave it to them and forced a false start penalty, which helped the defense pin them down there and the offense did the rest.”
In the aforementioned Week 1 contest, Rakestraw came off the bench, and amassed a lone tackle while logging just four percent of the team's defensive snaps. He also accounted for 42 percent of the Lions’ special teams snaps, and received a 62.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
Meanwhile, Arnold received the start, and recorded eight total tackles while logging 97 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps. Plus, he earned a 57.8 overall grade from PFF.
It was far from a superb performance, as a whole, from the Lions’ secondary, which allowed Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp to catch 14 balls for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Yet, Rakestraw was still pleased with the output of his counterparts and himself, and believes there's room for improvement.
“I think we did good, especially (with it) being our first game,” the rookie commented. “There’s a lot of things we’re gonna correct as a whole. Some of the plays they made (were) kind of more on the defense, so that’s a good thing to watch. I’m glad. Some guys, like Terrion and CD (Carlton Davis), they went down a couple plays, and I went in and played a play or two for them. Stayed ready.”
Speaking of ready, the Lions’ offense was more than ready to impose its will against Los Angeles in overtime. Detroit ran right through the Rams’ defense, with veteran back David Montgomery leading the way and eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown.
“When we get in those moments here, I already knew that we were gonna win,” Rakestraw said of the overtime session. “The way the O-line and David Montgomery just ran down their throat, it was the will and the grit that we all display here. The hard two-hour practices that we always have with each other, the live periods. It all paid off, and he did what he always does.”