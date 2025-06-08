Evaluating NFL Analyst's Latest Lions Offer for Star Defensive End
The Detroit Lions are still viewed as one of the top teams in the mix to land Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
The Bengals and their All-Pro defensive end remain at a crossroads as Hendrickson seeks a new contract. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has already dished out hefty extensions to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason and may not have the funds to pay Hendrickson what he is worth.
In a recent ESPN piece analyzing the best possible trade partners for a series of players including Hendrickson, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Ramsey, analyst Ben Solak's offer for Hendrickson on behalf of the Lions was tabbed as the winner of the group.
Solak proposed a deal that would send a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick that could turn into a third to Cincinnati, while the Lions acquired Hendrickson and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
"Solak's offer is very good for the Bengals. Let's say the Lions give Hendrickson a three-year deal worth $90 million," wrote ESPN's Bengals beat writer Ben Baby. "It is less than what the Texans gave Danielle Hunter in terms of average annual value ($35.6 million), which would be a bargain for Detroit if Hendrickson continues his All-Pro form. And for the Bengals, trading him to an NFC contender instead of an in-conference rival such as the Bills is a bonus."
Here is a collection of Detroit Lions headlines on Sunday, June 8.
1.) Kerby Joseph served as the grand marshal for the FireKeepers 400 on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Among his responsibilities were a press conference prior to the race, and getting to take a lap around the track in a Corvette.
2.) The Detroit Free Press created an offensive and defensive All-21st century team for the Lions.
3.) Delta Air Lines has increased the amount of flights going to and from Detroit Lions road games at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). Among these changes are larger planes flying from Detroit to Green Bay, Baltimore, Kansas City and Philadelphia.