Detroit Lions Injury Updates After Offseason Workouts
The Detroit Lions have completed their offseason program, and now will be resting up for the start of training camp.
Detroit can start training camp earlier this year on account of playing in the Hall of Fame game, and rest was viewed as a priority for several players. For a team that was devastated by the sheer volume of injuries a season ago, coach Dan Campbell wants the team in tip-top shape for the upcoming season.
Here are health updates for several Lions players who are either coming off of injuries or had offseason procedures that limited their availability during OTAs.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown revealed that his absence from OTAs was related to an offseason clean-up procedure that he had done on his knee. The USC product has been rehabbing and was working with trainers on the side during the most recent open practice. He does not anticipate missing time in training camp.
DT Alim McNeill
There were little updates on McNeill's status moving through OTAs, and the consensus opinion is that he will miss the start of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL.
DT Tyleik Williams
Williams has been participating in walkthroughs but hasn't done much in terms of team drills, according to Campbell's comments Thursday. He told reporters during rookie minicamp that being limited was for rest purposes after playing a long college season, though he did suffer a leg injury at his Pro Day.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson has been fully cleared and is expected to be full go when training camp begins. After a devastating leg injury ended his season early last year, he's plenty motivated and eager to get back into action and find that groove that made him one of the league's best EDGE rushers last season.
LB Jack Campbell
Like St. Brown, Campbell had an offseason procedure that limited what he could do throughout the offseason. Campbell has been doing everything he's allowed to do in an effort to stay sharp, and should be ready to compete by the start of training camp. With Alex Anzalone still awaiting a new deal, the Iowa product could be wearing the green dot if Anzalone elects to hold out of training camp.
LB Malcolm Rodriguez
Campbell gave an update on the time table for Rodriguez's return from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving of last year. By the head coach's estimations, the fourth-year linebacker is expected to return in November.
CB Amik Robertson
Robertson is getting close to being fully cleared from an arm injury suffered in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He's another player expected to be ready near the start of training camp, and may hold the upper hand at the nickel position at this stage.