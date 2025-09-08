Everything Jared Goff Said After Dropping Season-Opener to Packers
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said to reporters, following a Week 1 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers.
On not being able to generate explosive plays
“Yeah, not even close to good enough right? Not even remotely close in that category. Yeah, it was frustrating. I thought we moved the ball decently. It was just once we got to the redzone we couldn’t punch it in. I think I know the play you are talking about. I hit Sam (LaPorta) across the middle. You would like to come away from a game with four or five of those, and yeah, not even close to good enough.”
On struggling in the red zone
“It as a little bit of us, a little bit of them. I don’t know. Obviously on one of them I threw a pick and that doesn’t help. I don’t know. That is something I am going to have to look at. I really don’t have a good answer for you. They played well on defense. They have a good defense and we certainly didn’t play even close to where we need to play.”
On moving forward from this game
“Yeah, we will move forward fine. We will. We have good players. We have good coaches. We will be fine. There just needs to be an urgency of improvement. There has to be and today wasn’t even close to good enough offensively. We have a lot of work to do.”
Did Green Bay’s defense presented things they have not before
“Nope.”
Thoughts on Green Bay’s defense
“Yeah, I thought their defense played well overall in general. Over the years I have seen them kind of adapt to some of the stuff that we do and get better at defending it. It is our job to kind of counter that now and find ways to adapt to what they are doing and we will the next time we play them. But I thought up front, yeah, they rushed hard and got to me a few times.”
On if there are any concerns about improving in the red zone
“I am not worried about that. I am more so just urgent about getting details fixed and making sure that everyone is on the same page and that our communication is better and getting lined up correctly and all that stuff. Ultimately, a lot of it falls on me. So, there are some things that I can do better.”
On if a Week 1 loss is harder to shake off compared to other weeks
“No, but certainly we have a lot of work to do, I think I said it a minute ago, our urgency in improving is going to be at a high level this week.”
On the game plan with a new offensive coordinator
“Yeah I thought he did good. It is his first time doing it so there are going to be things that he will learn from and get better at. But yeah I thought he did a good job and got us in and out of there well. I think that we can do a better job communicating from me to everybody and then getting lined up correctly, and then knowing our jobs and assignments; and then throughout the week just making sure that we are doing what we want to do, that our players know our intentions on each play and that we are then executing it on game day.”
The progress they have made with having a new offensive coordinator
“I don’t know. Any time you are with a coordinator for the first year, it is the first year of a coordinator. And that doesn’t mean we can’t be great right now. We should be great right now, but there are hurdles obviously that you are going to have to face and get over and improve on. I think that the urgency to improve on some of those things needs to be there and I intend to lead that.”
If Green Bay’s defense made them play patiently
“Yeah, and that is kind of always has been how they play. Of course you want to hit it over the top on every defense, but more and more of these defenses are playing with so much depth and kind of forcing you to be patient. We were patient. Again, I thought we moved the ball, we had these long drives, but if you are going to be patient you have to score in the red zone. If you aren’t going to score on 60-yard touchdowns when you get down there you have to score touchdowns and ultimately that is kind of the difference in the game.”
On his interception
“I thought it was a good play by him. I think I just missed it inside. If I had just hit him on his
outside shoulder it probably would have been fine.”