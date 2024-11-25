Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Beat Colts
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said in his postgame press conference after his team's 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 10-1 on the season.
On the defensive performance:
“They're playing pretty dang good right now. Obviously, what they've been doing the last two games has been pretty impressive. I think you even going back to the Houston second half, right? I don’t think they’ve allowed a touchdown. Pretty tough to do, and they're playing good ball, and they sure tighten up in the red zone and haven’t let anyone score in quite some time.”
On the value of wide receiver Tim Patrick:
“He’s great. He’s just a great ball player. He just does the right thing over and over and over again. He's a big body. He's got great hands. He catches the ball away from his body. In traffic, I trust him. I know I can throw it in there and know that he's going to go grab it. He had a few good ones today.”
On if he has thoughts on Amon-Ra St. Brown being the backup punt returner:
“Do I have thoughts on it? Not really. I don’t know what they are going to do. I thought he did fine today.”
On having two effective running backs:
“We’ve got two bell cows, and it’s rare. We do. We have two guys that you can hand the ball to a ton. Like you said, one of them goes down there for a little bit, the other guy steps up. It'll happen both ways throughout the year. We're lucky to have both of them, and they do a hell of a job.”
On the team running the ball so much on third down:
“Well yeah, I think in those situations, we're typically thinking that we're going to go for it on fourth down anyways. So, we were feeling pretty confident they were going to call one of their third down calls, and our run should be pretty good. At the very least, we’ll get into fourth-and-short and go for it. It gives us a chance to do exactly what we did, where you can pop a run for 15-plus yards. It's rare to be able to do that and have two backs that can kind of do that.”
On what fuels the confidence for going for it on fourth down:
“When he calls that play, I'm pretty sure. Now, if we go negative and it's a negative run, we'll kick a field goal, but when he calls a run in that situation, I think we all kind of know, ‘All right, we’ve got two downs.’ It becomes almost second-and-eight in our head instead of third-and-eight. We just play it like that.”
On motivation for winning on the road:
“We come together on the road. We're road warriors. And Dan (Campbell) said it in there, he was talking about all the way back to the first road game we won here, which was at Chicago in ‘22 I believe because we didn’t win one the whole first year. And since then, I think he said we're 16-5 since then, which is so dang impressive. We are road warriors. We love it. We come together on the road. We are us against the world mentality. And then like you said, it's fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it's really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job.”
On whether or not fans chanting his name on the road:
“It's pretty dang cool on the road, regardless of them doing my chant or anything like that. It's awesome to have a fan base that travels and makes a difference on the road. I was thinking about this recently. Our fans don't just go to the game, they go to the game to affect the game. They certainly do that at home, and then even today on the road. I go back to Houston and Arizona, like they show up to change the game, to affect the game, and they take it on themselves and we love it. We love it. The love they show me and the love they show our team is something I'll never take for granted.”
On what the next 24 hours look like for him:
“I'll get on to that tape pretty quickly, probably tonight, and get moving on them, and our coaching staff will get some stuff together for us by tomorrow morning hopefully, and we'll get moving.”
On having back-to-back 10-win seasons:
“It’s pretty cool, really cool. Obviously like you said, the turn around has been awesome. We're excited, but by no means are we satisfied and complacent. What we're doing is good right now, but we’ve got another big test this week against a division team at home. I think we have this Thanksgiving thing where we haven’t won on Thanksgiving in a while, and that’s something we want to change.”
On overcoming multiple injuries and staying calm with everything going on:
“There was a little bit of chaos going on in the huddle, trying to figure out who was where. Ben (Johnson) called – I think Ben called a screen, which made it easy for the backside of the play. They knew what they were doing, and then (Dan) Skipper came in and we went on from there. But yeah, our guys settled in nicely once that happened. It was a little bit of chaos for a second, yeah.”