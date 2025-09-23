Everything Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Victory Over Ravens
Below is a transcription of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's press conference following his team's 38-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Goff finished the game 20-of-28 with a passing touchdown in the victory.
On how important the two 95-yard drives were:
“It’s big, and they were all due to our offensive line. I don’t know how many times we ran it on the 98-yard one. It felt like we just kept running the ball, and then ‘D-Mo’ [David Montgomery] obviously had the long run on the other one. Those guys up front tonight were incredible. They were grinding. They were tired on some of those long drives, and the defensive line was more tired. It was good to see them keep pushing, keep going, and those were huge drives.”
On beating the Ravens for the first time in his career:
“They are so dang good. I don’t know what Lamar [Jackson]’s record is against NFC teams. I think he’s lost twice. They are so dang good, and he’s so dang good, and their defense is always good. That’s why they are hard to beat, and yes, they have given me trouble a few times, and I was able to get one tonight.”
On the teams he hasn’t beaten in his career:
"I have a few teams left, then I can get them all checked off, and that was one of them.”
On what it meant to win in Baltimore:
“I thought it was awesome. It really was. I think last week was a good representation of what we want to do, and again, being able to springboard off of that last week and do it again, in a different fashion though – more running the ball, more ground and pound. Obviously, 'D-Mo' (David Montgomery) had the night that he had. It was incredible, and we displayed that we can win in many different ways. I have to talk about how good our defense was tonight and everything they did to get us back on the field when we were sputtering a little bit. Those guys were incredible.”
On the fourth-down conversion to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown:
“That’s one that we wanted. Throughout that game, I was waiting for it to get called, and it was the perfect moment for it. He’s open, and (I) put it on him.”
On how good the play calling was tonight by offensive coordinator John Morton:
“I thought (Morton) did a great job. I thought his rhythm was great. I haven’t talked to him yet, but I thought his third downs were probably the best part of everything we did, and everything was great. But the third downs, he was all over it. He really was. We were getting guys open, protecting well, and I thought he did a great job.”
On how well the offensive line played:
“If you put those two weeks together, it’s pretty impressive. In particular, those two guards (are) starting to really understand it and really put it together. (Taylor) Decker, Penei (Sewell) and Graham (Glasgow) have so many years accumulated at this point. But those two guys, they are starting to figure it out, and they're playing really well and understanding the speed of the game, understanding little nuances now it seems. They are doing great.”
On the WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Pitch to RB Jamyr Gibbs:
“There wasn’t much discussion. That was a play that we’ve practiced for a few years now. I don’t know if we've ever called it, but it was good timing for it, and it worked perfectly.”
On converting the fourth down to win the game:
“I know they trust me. I trust St. Brown. Put the game in our hands, and we’ll make it work. We’ve done it before, and yes, it’s exciting.”
On where the Maryland three-man eye formation came from and if it was specific to playing Baltimore:
“I don’t know if it was a nod to Baltimore. It may have been. I showed up Wednesday, and that was in the gameplan. I don’t know. You’ll have to ask (run game coordinator/offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) or (tight ends coach) Tyler (Roehl). They were probably the masterminds behind that.”
On RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery:
“(It’s) pick your poison. It’s hard. It really is, and I’ve said it before ... Them being able to be fresher than a (running) back that’s taking 25 to 30 carries is the secret sauce. They’re both incredible. They both do everything right. They both block well. They both can catch. They both can run, obviously, and seeing them have a big game like that is huge. It’s awesome. It’s great for him, but he’s that type of player, and I could see one of them doing it again next week.”
On what hope he has for this season:
“2-1 is pretty good. I do like that we are winning in different ways, and not different ways than last year. We are running some different schemes, slightly, and being able to win down the field – on certain routes that are new to us – and win in certain run game stuff that is new to us, it’s great. We obviously won a lot of games last year running what we ran last year, but being able to tweak it slightly and still be successful with it on offense is awesome.”
On TE Sam LaPorta on third down:
“Sam is incredible. He is doing great. He doesn’t get enough attention. Being able to use him on third down is awesome. Every down is awesome with him, and I thought he was incredible today. He had a couple (catches) that were kind of not what we were expecting defensively, and he made it work, and I was able to get it to him.”