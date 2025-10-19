1 Player at Every Defensive Position Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions currently sit at 4-2, but are facing a little bit of advsersity after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In both losses this season, the Lions have shown flaws that cannot be overlooked and must be addressed.
Based on their current record and success, it is a safe assumption the Lions will be buyers at the trade line.
Defensively, the unit is meshing well under Kelvin Sheppard, but here are a few options that could push the unit to the top.
EDGE
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
If the Lions are going to be all in, they might as well acquire the best on the market. Hendrickson is the most likely trade candidate for teams looking to bolster their pass rush in the second half of the season.
The Lions can afford to make the move for Hendrickson’s massive contract this year, and this year only. It becomes a matter of now or never with Detroit. That said, the Bengals’ recent win in Thursday Night Football may force the belief of Cincinnati being sellers at the deadline to be re-assessed.
Interior Defensive Line
Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals
The long-time veteran amidst his age-39 season is in the twilight of his career, but is still productive. With the Lions looking for a spark, Campbell provides an intriguing option that can play inside and out. If the Lions acquire another edge rusher, Campbell can provide another weapon inside.
The big advantage with Campbell and his experience is that he provides a great option for rookie Tyleik Williams and second-year player Mekhi Wingo to pick the veteran’s brain. Additionally, at 39 years old, Campbell will not be hindering either’s spot on the depth chart for much longer.
With Alim McNeill working his way back and getting closer each week and Levi Onwuzurike’s season being over before it began, Campbell is more than just an insurance policy.
Linebacker
Jamal Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
The linebacker room is admittedly one of the most stacked in the position group, making it hard for there to be a clear option. The trio of Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, and Jack Campbell give any offense a hard time planning for. However, the best choice to complement this room is Adams.
The converted safety spends most of his time at linebacker now, and is familiar with Detroit’s defense after starting in two games for them last season. Following an uncharacteristically poor showing by Jack Campbell against the Chiefs’ passing attack, adding a linebacker with pass coverage as a strength would be very welcomed.
Cornerback
Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
With D.J. Reed on the injured list, Ennis Rakestraw out for the year, and Terrion Arnold week-by-week, a secondary piece is the second-most desired position for Detroit this trade deadline.
Woolen provides prototypical length at 6-foot-4 and proven production. While he is having a down year currently, his past numbers make him a very intriguing option. Woolen’s addition would also take pressure off of Arnold even if the second-year player and Reed are back at full strength sooner rather than later.
Nickel cornerback
Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints
Taylor is a hybrid corner, but has played more snaps at nickel (172) than outside (117) this season, per PFF. The Lions are starting their third nickel of the season on Monday, as Avonte Maddox is out and Amik Robertson has been bumped to the outside from Arnold and Reed’s injuries.
The New Orleans Saints are a team that Campbell recommends dealing with often, based on his past time with the Saints. While Campbell had moved on to Detroit before Taylor was drafted, the nickel is a player that Campbell likely knows more about from his contacts in the personnel departments. In a market with lots of unknowns, the extra bit of certainty means much more to Campbell.
Safety
Tony Adams, New York Jets
The Lions boast one of the top safety duos in the league, and Thomas Harper has shown some flashes in his extremely limited reps this year. However, with Brian Branch suspended this week and Kerby Joseph out, it is always worth seeing who can push the Lions over the top, assuming the price is reasonable.
They may find their trade target with a familiar face, that being New York’s Aaron Glenn. Adams has already lost playing time to Malachi Moore with the Jets. With Adams on an expiring contract, Glenn can look to get a return out of Adams.
The Lions do not need a start, but a veteran backup that can step up would be highly beneficial. Adams brings 31 starts in 46 games, and can be relied upon if Joseph’s injury persists.