External CB Options Lions Could Consider to Replace Terrion Arnold
No, this is not a bad dream, and it is 2025. Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Monday, and the main news involved cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Khalil Dorsey missing significant time for the Detroit Lions due to injury.
Arnold joins fellow outside starting corner D.J. Reed as players out for extended time. When factoring Arnold’s fellow draftee Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the Lions are now down three of their four top corners from the start of fall camp.
This puts them in a precarious situation. Behind the starting three of Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, and Avonte Maddox at nickel, the Lions are relying upon players added to the squad last week, Tre Flowers and Nick Whiteside.
Who else can the Lions try to bring as reinforcements? Here are seven more options.
DiCaprio Bootle (FA)
With the Kansas City Chiefs up next week, the natural fit becomes the former Chief who spent the summer with the Detroit Lions. Bootle started his career with KC, signing with them following the 2021 NFL Draft and spending two seasons with them, appearing in seven games.
Bootle was a player that was signed by Motown right before training camp, and played nearly 60 snaps with the Lions between the first two preseason games.
However, Bootle suffered an injury and was placed on season-ending injured reserve around the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on August 14. He was waived with a settlement on August 24. The typical waiting period on a settlement is six weeks, and this week marks seven weeks since his release.
However, it is unknown how much time his lower leg injury could force him to miss.
Cameron Dantzler (FA)
Dantzler is a proven veteran who has appeared in 37 games since being drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The Mississippi State product spent three seasons with the Vikings, who square off with Detroit within the month.
Additionally, Dantlzer’s tantalizing size (6-foot-2) and production (three career interceptions, PWFA All-Rookie team in 2020) make him more proven than other options. That said, Dantzler has not seen the field for a regular season game since 2023, and has had a front office red flag (at least for a backup signing), taking to Twitter over lack of playing time in 2021.
Melvin Smith Jr. (Chiefs Practice Squad)
Smith is an undrafted rookie from this spring’s NFL Draft, and landed with Kansas City shortly after it’s conclusion. With Kansas City the next team the Lions face, any prior knowledge about the Chiefs playbook would come at a premium for Detroit and their backup-turned starting corners, and Smith may be the best option for that.
The Southern Arkansas product played 36 snaps for the Chiefs this preseason, and allowed one catch the only time he was targeted. However, he took nearly all his reps on the outside corner spots. With Detroit down two outside corners, outside experience comes at a premium.
Fabian Moreau (Vikings Practice Squad)
Moreau is a former third-rounder from 2017 and is well-traveled among the league. This is currently the UCLA product’s second stint with the Vikings, and has been with six other NFL teams besides Minneapolis.
Moreau has battled in practice with Justin Jefferson since August 27, and also spent the entire 2024 season with the Vikings. The defensive back knows the league, has produced before, and has prior knowledge of an upcoming opponent. He was promoted to the Vikings for a game-day elevation last week, too. Moreau is still being relied upon.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson (FA)
Well, this would make headlines. Gardner-Johnson was recently released by the Houston Texans, and it is clear his release was not on amicable terms. While the Florida product burned bridges on his way out the door with Detroit, he is an admittedly productive player with experience in the Lions’ system.
With the lack of healthy bodies, his name could be one floated. While it is unlikely, the thinking could be to add another player who could play in the back end, if the team decided to allow Brian Branch to play more at cornerback in the coming weeks.
Jerry Jacobs (FA)
Jacobs is another veteran with experience in Detroit, playing during the first three years of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era.
He started 12 games for the Lions during their NFC Championship appearance year in 2023, picking off three passes. However, that year, Jacobs has not appeared in a regular season game since.
He spent all of 2024 out of football, too. However, he has stayed in shape for football, as the Cowboys and Colts have each worked him out since June.
Tre Hawkins (FA)
Hawkins is a former New York Giants sixth-round draft pick, and played two seasons in Rutherford, appearing in 20 games. He was waived by the Giants with an injury settlement in August, but now that he is healthy, he has an array of suitors, per Aaron Wilson.
Wilson listed the Lions, 49ers, Ravens, Dolphins, and Colts among those that have expressed interest in the Old Dominion product. Hawkins has prototypical size for an NFL corner, standing at 6-foot-3, and has recorded 45 tackles and an interception in his young career.