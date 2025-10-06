Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Is Out For Foreseeable Future
The Detroit Lions will be without one of their young defensive backs for the foreseeable future.
Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, revealed cornerback Terrion Arnold would be out for the foreseeable future.
Arnold was credited by Detroit's fifth-year head coach for having a solid performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Detroit will now turn to Amik Robertson, Rock-Ya Sin, Tre Flowers and Nick Whiteside to fill-in for the injured defender.
Campbell again reiterated that the defense has a "next man up" mentality and the train does not stop for any one single player.
Arnold dealt with a groin injury to start the season and has been battling a shoulder injury the past two weeks. He was unable to finish the game against the AFC North squad and was seen being carted to the team's locker room.
He later told reporters after the game concluded that he was playing at only 75 percent.
Also, Khalil Dorsey will also not be available for a significant period of time, leaving the team to rely on those recently added to the roster and on the practice squad.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard noted he has seen buy-in from the entire defense. Seeing results out on the field on a weekly basis further cements the team will continue to push forward, even if there are a slew of injuries.
"And these guys have been all in from the start. So, I’m not saying it had to build up to this, but it does strengthen when they see the results," Sheppard said last week. "When they see you preaching something and now, ‘Oh, this works.’ So now they want more, and they want more. And you have to have a strong staff to do that, and I’m very fortunate to have that.”
Amik Robertson not satisfied
Even though Robertson played 100 percent of defensive snaps, the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back was not satisfied fully with his performance.
He was able to intercept Jake Browning, but also gave up a 62-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase that gave the Bengals some momentum.
Postgame, he indicated he would rebound and work to close out games better in the future.
“I told myself my goal, that I wanted two interceptions, because I knew I was going to have targets. He (Ja'Marr Chase) sat at the sticks. I was trying to jump it," said Robertson. "That’s all me, man. Just being greedy. Bad eyes. But it’s something I can fix, man, you know, as far as, you know, because when I’m on it, man, when I’m playing with good eyes, whatever, I’m one of the most stickiest guys in the league.”