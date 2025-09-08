Studs and Duds: Lions' Offense Has Opener to Forget
Following an extended preseason, Detroit Lions football is back. The Lions had their first divisional test of the year to open the season, heading up to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.
For a lot of the Lions’ starters, this was their first game of the year besides joint practices last month.
During the game, those struggles to knock the rust off became apparent.
The Lions fell to Green Bay, 27-13. Despite the Lions and the Packers being fairly close statistically, Green Bay dominated in key situations.
Here are the studs and duds from Sunday's game.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
During the preseason, Arnold was a player who got lots of love for his improved play. Against Green Bay, though, Arnold did not show that improvement.
In the first half alone, Arnold was the primary defensive back in coverage for three separate catches, including a deep shot to Romeo Doubs and a touchdown throw to Jayden Reed on back-to-back plays. On top of that, Arnold could have allowed another first-half touchdown if a Jordan Love pass would have been a few inches lower to Doubs.
The second half saw the second-year player exit with a groin injury. He was downgraded to out before the start of the fourth quarter; hence, he did not return.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta was a rare bright spot for the Lions on Sunday. The Iowa product led the Lions with 78 receiving yards, and helped the Lions lead in time of possession, with the offense holding the ball for over 35 minutes.
Of all the starters playing in their first true action of the year, LaPorta appeared to be the player with the least amount of rust.
DUD: DB Brian Branch
As has been the case in previous Lions-Packers matchups, emotions got the best of Branch during the first half.
After a second-down run stuff, Branch and Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft got into a shoving match, and it resulted in the Alabama product throwing Kraft's helmet. The result was an automatic first down, hence a free third-down conversion without a play call for the Packers. Green Bay proceeded to score on that drive.
Even on a routine tackling attempt, the safety fell and was only able to grab Luke Musgrave’s ankle as the tight end went by, creating a third-and-short situation for the Packers. Branch got a second-half pick-six, but it was called back for a Rock Ya-Sin defensive holding.
STUD: K Jake Bates
Bates returned to Detroit following a season where he set the franchise single-season record for points, and he was just as good on Sunday. Through three-plus quarters, Bates was the only player to put the Lions on the scoreboard.
Add in his extra point in the final minute and a tackle on the opening kickoff which originally had potential for Green Bay to score, and Bates was one of the few bright spots.
DUD: Offensive line
Sewell’s task got exponentially harder in the lead-up to Week 1 when Green Bay traded for star EDGE Micah Parsons.
Parsons only played one snap in the first quarter with his new team, but lined up against Sewell and pressured Goff, forcing a throw short of the line of scrimmage and a punt.
Sewell conceded multiple pressures to the Penn State product, with Parsons nearly getting to Goff multiple times. Parsons single-handedly ended multiple drives working against the Lions’ All-Pro tackle. The good news for Sewell is that he will not see a top EDGE rusher every week.
The rest of the offensive line fared no better.
Christian Mahogany conceded the first sack of the game, Taylor Decker got beaten by Rashan Gary for a sack that was inches away from being called a safety and Tate Ratledge and Graham Glasgow miscommunicated on the play after the Gary sack, nearly forcing another safety.
Ratledge also allowed a sack in his NFL debut.
STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa
The first touchdown of the Detroit Lions’ season belonged to the 2025 third-round selection. On his first NFL target with less than 1:00 remaining in the game, TeSlaa hauled in an impressive, one-handed catch in the end zone that likely ranks as the top grab in Week 1.
TeSlaa made the push for more playing time with his play in the final drive. He gives Detroit one more weapon in its receiving corps.
DUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s return from injury was not one for the record books. The Michigan product was the focal point of Green Bay’s planning, with the defensive end being chipped or double-teamed on every snap.
Hutchinson was also dropped into coverage during the first quarter, and that gave Love enough time to pump-fake and find a receiver that ran though Hutchinson’s zone for a first down.
The defensive end finished with a quarterback hit, and that was the extent of his stat line. That said, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick should be given time to knock the rust off.