Can Lions' Aidan Hutchinson Dominate Packers' Offensive Line?

The Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving game will carry heavy stakes in the NFC North division.

Facing off against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have the opportunity to get right back in the mix for the division lead with a win.

Bill Huber is a beat reporter covering the Green Bay Packers for Packers OnSI. He recently answered five questions from Lions OnSI to preview Thursday's game.

1. How has quarterback Jordan Love performed after Week 1?

Bill Huber: Love’s had a really good season. Through his first two seasons, his completion percentage was too low and his interception percentage was too high. He’s rectified both of those areas this season, though.

He’s completed 67.7 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, making him 10th in completion percentage and fourth in interception percentage. There’s a lot of ways to define good quarterback play. To me, the crux of it you’ve got to complete passes and you can’t throw the ball to the other team. He’s really done well in both regards.

There’s another hallmark of good quarterback play, and that’s coming through in the clutch. He’s done that this year, too, including the game-winning touchdown drive at the Giants a couple weeks ago. Love is third in the NFL with four fourth-quarter comebacks, one behind Denver’s Bo Nix and Chicago’s Caleb Williams.

2. What are the strengths of the 2025 Packers?

Huber: The defense. That’s an easy one. And a different one. That was never true when Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback.

This year’s offense is consistently inconsistent. The offensive line makes too many mistakes. Because of it, the running game is blah and Love faces too much pressure. The season-ending knee injury to Tucker Kraft not only removed the best playmaker from the lineup but eliminated the NFL’s best run-after-catch threat.

So, it’s been the defense that’s won games. The run defense, which stopped the Lions cold in Week 1 and stopped Saquon Barkley in his tracks a couple weeks ago, needs to be better than it was against the Vikings on Sunday. But good luck beating this defense on third-and-long. The Eagles a couple weeks ago didn’t even bother. On third-and-10-plus, they ran the ball or threw screens rather than have to deal with Micah Parsons.

Parsons cost the Packers two first-round picks, Kenny Clark and about a zillion dollars. He’d be a bargain at twice the price.

3. It seems there have been a handful of questions this season directed at coach Matt LaFleur about his job status. Is he on the hot seat?

Huber: Yeah, I’d say so. I wrote that after they lost to Carolina a few weeks ago. There’s a new team president, with Ed Policy – the son of longtime 49ers leader Carmen Policy – replacing the retired Mark Murphy. You know how it is when there’s new leadership. Sometimes the new guy wants his own guy.

General manager Brian Gutekunst traded for Parsons. It was an all-in type of move to push the Packers to true Super Bowl contender status after back-to-back playoff berths. Another nine- or 10-win season and a one-and-done playoff with top-of-market contracts for Parsons and Love won’t look good.

LaFleur is an offensive-minded head coach. That his offense isn’t very good and isn’t showing much growth is problematic.

4. What are 1-2 key matchups you think determine the outcome of this Week 13 game?

Huber: On offense, all eyes will be on offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom against Aidan Hutchinson. However, Green Bay’s interior offensive line has really been a problem this year.

Left guard Aaron Banks, who signed an enormous contract in free agency, has been decent when healthy. The signing of Banks meant Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins was moved to center, a change he wanted to make. He was mediocre in his new role and is out with what’s likely a season-ending injury. Sean Rhyan will make his third career start. At right guard, rookie second-round pick Anthony Belton replaced former first-round pick Jordan Morgan last week.

So, in the raucous environment of Ford Field, it will be a new starter at center and a rookie at right guard. What could go wrong?

On the other side, the Packers’ cornerbacks have been the big question mark since the offseason. It’s still the big question mark. Their top player, Keisean Nixon, missed most of last week with a stinger but would have practiced on Tuesday. He was replaced by Kamal Hadden, who hadn’t played a snap on defense in his career. He was excellent. Or J.J. McCarthy was inept. One or the other. The other starter is Carrington Valentine, who has been really good. The slot is manned by Javon Bullard.

There will be pressure on that group against the elite group of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

5. What is your game prediction and why?

Huber: I think the Lions are great. I know they’re 7-4. Maybe I’m blinded by the last couple seasons but they look like a Super Bowl-caliber team to me.

The Packers have issues. The interior line isn’t good enough, which means the running game isn’t good enough which means a lot of pressure on Love, who is dealing with an injured left shoulder. The passing game is limited without Kraft, who is out for the season, and Jayden Reed, who hasn’t played since breaking his collarbone in Week 2. Maybe he’ll play on Thursday but it’s hard to believe he’d have a big role.

Defensively, the Panthers and Giants found a formula by running the ball at least well enough to make it a third-and-short and fourth-and-short game, which takes the starch out of Green Bay’s pass rush. If the Lions can make it third-and-5, then they can pick up enough yards to go for it on fourth-and-2. Would I bet a dollar on any of the defensive backs to stop Amon-Ra St. Brown with the game on the line? Nope.

