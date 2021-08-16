Look: Fans Fight at Comerica Park

With increased fan attendance, will there be more fights at Comerica Park the next month?

The Detroit Tigers are a baseball club enjoying a nice resurgence after a rough start to their season.

Fans have witnessed a baseball team overcome a horrific April to put together three consecutive winning months.

An improved club, along with Miguel Cabrera chasing Major League Baseball history, has rejuvenated the fanbase and brought increased crowds at Comerica Park.

"I'm glad the fans care and I'm glad our players are appreciating them coming out," manager AJ Hinch said last week. "They're all into it. There is a buzz in the ballpark. And we're trying to earn our way back into being a good baseball team again."

Unfortunately, with increased attendance comes unruliness and a segment of the fanbase who struggle to behave themselves.

A video surfaced online of a fight between two fans attending a Tigers game last week. The scuffle was brief and quickly broken up by onlookers and security.

Unruly fan behavior has become a concern for all sports, as a brawl at SoFi Stadium recently went viral.

Despite the occasional fight, Tigers fans have been treated to quality baseball and a fun atmosphere in Downtown Detroit. The environment over the past weekend was electric and reminded many of the scene during the playoff several years ago.

"I love that the players are getting to witness what it's like here in Detroit when there is an environment like this. I've heard about it. People here have talked about it," Hinch said. "People have seen it through the playoff years. We're going to get back to that point and the fans are going to love it."