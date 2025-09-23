Fans React to Lions' Triumph Over Baltimore: 'We Are Back'
The Detroit Lions made a statement in their trip to Baltimore in Week 3.
On Monday Night Football in front of a national audience, the Lions defeated the Ravens 38-30 to improve their record to 2-1 on the young season. On the road against a team also viewed as a championship contender, the Lions held serve with their physicality and smothered Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson late.
The win had all the ingredients of a classic Lions game under head coach Dan Campbell. There was creativity on offense, such as a flea-flicker and an option play between a wide receiver and a running back. Additionally, the team had over 200 yards rushing and converted a crucial fourth down late in the game.
Detroit created its own luck in Monday's game, with the offense putting together two touchdown drives spanning over 90 yards. Additionally, the defense forced a critical fumble on Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter and sacked Jackson seven times.
Leading the offensive effort was quarterback Jared Goff, who completed 20-of-28 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery rushed for 151 yards on just 12 carries, and Jahmyr Gibbs added 67 yards on 22 carries. Both running backs scored two touchdowns apiece.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also hauled in a touchdown in the third quarter, then had a hand in another when he pitched the ball to Gibbs on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter.
Detroit took an early lead on a Gibbs touchdown, only for Baltimore to answer on the ensuing drive with Henry scoring a 28-yard touchdown. The two teams traded second quarter scores, with Jackson's late scoring pass to Rashod Bateman evening the score at 14 heading into halftime.
Baltimore took the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews, but Detroit answered with a touchdown from Goff to St. Brown. After a stop, the Lions faced a fourth-and-1 from Baltimore's 4-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Goff handed the ball to St. Brown, lined up as the fullback in an offset I formation, who then lateraled to Gibbs for the go-ahead score. Baltimore threatened with a field goal and then a stop, but Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of the hands of Derrick Henry which led to a Lions field goal and a 31-24 advantage for the road team.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Lions again were in a fourth-and-short situation. Goff delivered a perfect strike to St. Brown for the conversion, then Montgomery iced the game with a 31-yard touchdown one play later.
The primetime victory seemingly re-establishes the Lions as contenders, with the statement win serving as evidence that despite a slow showing in Week 1, the Lions can still punch with the best in the league.
More impressive than the crafty offense may have been the defense, which got 2.5 sacks from Al-Quadin Muhammad along with contributions from Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Hutchinson and Trevor Nowaske.
Now, the Lions will look to continue this wave of momentum when they return to Ford Field next weekend for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' win over the Ravens on Monday Night Football.